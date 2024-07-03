Recipes
Why You Should Have Your Burger on an English Muffin

The best way to savor a decadent, juicy burger has nothing to do with the patty.

July 03, 2024
By: Sabrina Choudhary

Grilling
FN Kitchens Juicy Grilled Cheeseburgers

Get the Recipe: Juicy Grilled Cheeseburgers

Picture this: You’re biting into a juicy burger. That delicious juice is dripping onto the plate, soaking into the bun … making the bread sad and soggy. There is a better way.

While you can top or tweak a patty however you want, the real secret to a next-level burger is all about the bun. A soft, sesame-studded roll is the classic choice, but according to two of our recipe developers, a sturdy, pocket-filled English muffin might be even better suited to the task.

“I really like a thicker burger on an English muffin,” says Food Network test kitchen director Steve Jackson. “It seems to stay together right. The stuff stays on well and it’s easy to hold.”

Lead recipe developer Amanda Neal agrees.

“I personally feel like toasted English muffins hold up to super juicy burgers, sometimes even better than regular hamburger buns,” she says. “And they have a nice chew that hamburger buns don't.”

Steve also prefers English muffins because they’re smaller and lighter than a standard burger bun or potato roll, which makes the patty the star of the show.

“If I’m doing a big burger, I don’t want to fill up on bread,” he says. “English muffins have a better meat to bread ratio, so it feels more about the burger and toppings. I’m in the minority, but I think potato rolls are overused for burgers. They’re kind of sweet and even more filling than a standard burger bun.”

Some restaurants are also embracing this trick. New York City’s cheeky, secretive Frog Club takes a less-is-more approach, and serves its burger in a pillowy English muffin and with only a luscious bit of butter – that is, with no cheese or any of the typical toppings – and yields a divine result. Nancy’s Hustle in Houston too serves its burgers on English muffins.

So, the next time you’re grilling, choose your bun wisely. It can make all the difference.

Breakfast Burgers

The Best French Fries

English Muffin Patty Melts

