Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Coffee Can Ice Cream
Trending Recipes
Sweet Tea Brined Chicken with Peaches
Grilled Corn Skewers with Chipotle- Cilantro Butter
Blackberry-Lime Margaritas
S'mores Pancakes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
BBQ USA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Krispy Kreme Rings In Pumpkin Spice Season Earlier Than Ever
Taco Bell Makes Mexican Pizza Permanent Menu Item – Again
Lisa Frank Portable Blenders Are Back In Stock And We Can’t Wait to Snag One
Currently Obsessed With...
The 9 Most-Viral TikTok Drinks You Can Make at Home
Everything You Need to Know About Doritos New Tangy Tamarind Flavor
Shop
What's New
18 Hispanic- and Latino-Owned Food Businesses We Love
1319732534
4 Best Collagen Powders, According to a Nutritionist
1276391381
7 Mooncakes You Can Order Online
What Emma Chamberlain Can't Live Without in Her Kitchen
5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

How to Eat Healthy No Matter How You're Traveling

Hitting the road? Whether traveling by car or plane to a hotel or rental, you can still make healthy choices.

August 05, 2022
By: Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

Related To:

Healthy
510689315

510689315

Photo by: fstop123/Getty

fstop123/Getty

When traveling, you want to consider several things before deciding what food to take. First, plan ahead. Before you start packing meals and snacks, determine if you will have the capability of keeping refrigerated foods cold (like a cooler in the car) or if you will need to pack foods that are safe at room temperature. If you are flying, think about which foods can make it through security — yogurt and peanut butter in the jar aren’t allowed. If you do want to eat refrigerated foods on your flight, make sure to eat them early on in your travel, either at the airport or at the start of your flight.

If you are packing cold foods for a car ride, pack foods directly from the fridge into a cooler, and keep meat and poultry separate from foods that will be eaten raw like fresh fruit. The temperature of the cooler should be 40 degrees F or colder and filling your cooler with several inches of ice or using frozen gel packs can help. You can also freeze juice boxes, water bottles, and other beverages to keep your cooler cold. When you do put the cooler in the car, it should be inside the car where it is air-conditioned and not in the trunk.

Best Foods for Traveling by Car

By the time you turn the corner, everyone in the car is begging for food. While chips and cookies can be fun snacks, you may want something more nutritious. Pack a few good-for-you mess-free meals and snacks. To keep things fresh, bring a cooler.

Meals:

  • Whole-grain pasta salad or quinoa salad
  • Turkey and cheese sandwich on whole-wheat bread
  • Hard-boiled egg and cheese in a whole-wheat pita

Snacks:

  • Sliced fresh fruit like melon and berries
  • Snack bar
  • Greek yogurt
  • Cheese and whole-grain crackers

If you end up having to hit the grocery store or gas station mart anyway, look for healthier choices.

  • Whole-grain pretzels
  • Hummus cups
  • Coffee or tea (nothing fancy)
  • Fresh or dried fruit
  • Small bowl of oatmeal

Best Foods for Traveling By Plane

Not all flights provide food and some only give you cookies or pretzels as an option, so if you want to stay on track with your healthy eating goals, advanced planning is a must. If you're counting on purchasing food at the airport or on board, you'll pay a pretty penny, plus not all airports carry healthy fare. Instead, pack a few sandwiches and snacks.

Sandwiches:

  • Cucumber and whipped cream cheese on whole-wheat bread
  • Peanut butter and jelly on rye
  • Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and mustard in a whole-grain wrap
  • Hummus with sliced tomato, pepper and cucumber in a whole-wheat pita

Snacks:

  • String cheese
  • Hummus cups
  • Homemade trail mix
  • Nonfat Greek yogurt
  • Snack bars
  • Whole fruit (plums, peaches, banana)
  • Cut vegetables (carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, celery)
  • Seaweed snacks

Foods to Pack for the Hotel

Traveling always makes me hungry, and the last thing I want to do is check into my hotel and run to the vending machine. Instead, I ask ahead if there is a supermarket nearby and if the room has a refrigerator and microwave oven.

At the supermarket, I pick up easy finger foods that require little or no prep, such as fruits, pre-cut veggies or baby carrots, dry roasted nuts, Greek yogurt, and whole-grain cereal and milk. If there's a microwave, I bring snacks like popcorn.

Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, is a registered dietitian and consultant who specializes in food safety and culinary nutrition. She is the author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen: More Than 130 Delicious, Healthy Recipes for Every Meal of the Day.

*This article was written and/or reviewed by an independent registered dietitian nutritionist.

Related Links:

Healthy Foods to Pack for an RV Trip

Is Cooking Over a Campfire Safe?

What Nutritionists Eat When They Travel

Next Up

Why You Shouldn’t Use Alcohol and Supplements to Fall Asleep

How to actually wind down at night without wine or melatonin.

Why You Need Iron

Find out why this mineral is so essential, and how you can make sure you're getting enough.

Is Drinking Hot Water Healthier?

We break down whether the temperature of your drinking water matters.

How Many Calories Should You Eat in a Day?

Calorie needs vary individually, but here's how you can get a basic estimate.

Can You Eat White Rice If You're Diabetic?

You don't have to switch to brown rice. Learn how to balance your meals so you can enjoy white rice, even if you're diabetic.

Carbs Are Good for You — and You Might Need More of Them

Here's why the no-carb trend is total nonsense.

Healthy Meal Plans to Kick Off the New Year

Conquer your low-carb or plant-based diet with these easy guidelines and grocery lists.

Why You Should Be Eating More Prebiotic Foods

These gut-healthy foods are just as important as probiotics.

What to Know About Mixing Caffeine and Alcohol

Here's why you may feel a boost of energy after an espresso martini.

We Asked Top Trainers for Their Happy Hour Drink Orders

These top trainers promise you can keep it healthy and happy the next time 5 o'clock rolls around this summer.

Related Pages