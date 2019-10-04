14 Easy Instant Pot Desserts You'll Crave
Keep the oven shut and make all sorts of sweets on the countertop in your handy multicooker.
All-in-One Desserts
You turn to your countertop cooker over and over again to help you get dinner on the table easily. But have you ever used it to make after-dinner treats? Instant pot desserts are a great idea when you’re craving a sweet that’ll deliver high flavor and low mess. Use the favorite appliance to make a cheesecake that's impressive enough for company; whip up rice pudding when you need a make-ahead dessert. You'd never know this classic sweet bread came out of a multicooker instead of your oven. Just a few little tricks give it that fresh-baked taste — brown butter lends a nutty aroma and crunchy turbinado sugar melts into the dough, providing a caramel-like flavor.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Monkey Bread
Instant Pot Vanilla Cheesecake
Yes, your Instant Pot can even take care of dessert. This creamy cheesecake comes together in a snap. Swap in 1 1/3 cups graham crackers or chocolate wafer cookie crumbs instead of using vanilla wafers for an easy variation.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Vanilla Cheesecake
Instant Pot Magic Apple Cake
You don't need fancy inserts or special pans to make a sweet and satisfying baked dessert in an instant pot. This easy recipe lets you cook up a warm, spiced apple treat right in the bowl of the machine.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Magic Apple Cake
Instant Pot Confetti Birthday Cake
This 'set it and forget it' cake is perfect for the summer months when you don't want to turn the oven on. And if you forget it in the Instant Pot, it won't burn!
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Confetti Birthday Cake
Instant Pot Crème Brûlée
Creme brulée made the old-fashioned way using the stove-top and oven seems like such a chore when you can make it more quickly and easily (but with equally delicious results!) in an Instant Pot. No need to worry about curdled eggs here either because cooking on low pressure for just eight minutes yields a perfectly set custard every time.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Creme Brulee
Instant Pot Cookies-and-Cream Cheesecake
The most magical thing about this luscious cheesecake is its cooking time! If you are tired of your favorite cheesecakes hogging your oven for hours, this is the one for you. The cookie crust and bits of cookie throughout make it a cheesecake you won't soon forget.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Cookies-and-Cream Cheesecake
Instant Pot Rice Pudding
A pressure cooker makes easy work of this creamy, comforting dessert. It's great both warm or cold, and since the flavors develop overnight, it tastes even better the next day.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Rice Pudding
Instant Pot Chocolate Lava Cakes
There is no shortage of Instant Pot chocolate lava cake recipes out there, but this one is different because we used a mix of brown sugar and cornstarch in the batter instead of the often-used confectioner's sugar. It adds a touch of caramel flavor to the cakes that is missing because they are pressure-cooked rather than baked in the oven.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chocolate Lava Cakes
Instant Pot Gooey Cinnamon Rolls
If you love the warm, soft and gooey center of a cinnamon roll best, then you have to make these rolls -- they are all center!
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Gooey Cinnamon Rolls
Instant Pot Bread Pudding
Pressure cooking ups the creamy, custardy nature of this classic brunch staple. If you prefer a crispy crust for contrast, just pop the baking dish under the broiler with some sugar on top.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Bread Pudding
Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
A food processor and an Instant Pot make quick work of this creamy, spice-laced dessert. The result is a perfectly creamy cheesecake.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
Instant Pot Caramel Apple-Pear Clafoutis
This Instant Pot dessert brings out the best sweet, seasonal flavors in a fraction of time it would normally take.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Caramel Apple-Pear Clafoutis
Instant Pot Dulce de Leche
A super-fast way to make dulce de leche in a multi-cooker. And no stirring necessary.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Dulce de Leche
Instant Pot Sticky Toffee Pudding
This is the perfect dessert to cook in the Instant Pot - a sticky, rich pudding cake baked in an adorable, small bundt pan. Flavored with seasonal spices and dates, this will be your new go-to winter dessert. We used alternative flours for the best result with this steaming technique, and the happy side effect is that this dessert is also gluten-free.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Sticky Toffee Pudding