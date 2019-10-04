14 Easy Instant Pot Desserts You'll Crave

You turn to your countertop cooker over and over again to help you get dinner on the table easily. But have you ever used it to make after-dinner treats? Instant pot desserts are a great idea when you’re craving a sweet that’ll deliver high flavor and low mess. Use the favorite appliance to make a cheesecake that's impressive enough for company; whip up rice pudding when you need a make-ahead dessert. You'd never know this classic sweet bread came out of a multicooker instead of your oven. Just a few little tricks give it that fresh-baked taste — brown butter lends a nutty aroma and crunchy turbinado sugar melts into the dough, providing a caramel-like flavor.