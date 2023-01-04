Canned Chickpeas Are My Go-To Budget-Friendly Pantry Staple

Chickpeas are also extremely budget-friendly; in fact, most canned versions cost around $1.49. I usually spread the contents of one can of chickpeas over the course of two days; I take half for lunch one day, and store the other half in a tupperware container or paper cup to use again the following day. I also like the convenience and ease of eating and preparing chickpeas in this way — opening the can, slicing the cubanelle pepper and tossing them both with the feta cheese and the olive oil takes no more than 5 to 10 minutes tops! To shave off even more prep time, you can even cut up the pepper the night before.