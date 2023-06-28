Why I'm Hosting a Game Night to Celebrate Pride Month

My earliest Pride experience was attending a Pride parade in my hometown of Detroit in the summer of 2017. This day continues to loom large in my mind because at the time, my parents weren't aware of my queer identity, and quite frankly, I was afraid of them finding out. I vividly remember feeling butterflies in my stomach as I got ready to go to the parade. Looking back now, I understand that this anxiety was rooted in my lack of exposure to spaces that genuinely embraced queerness and celebrated people like me. Walking through the entrance of that parade, I immediately felt a sense of love and community. Growing up, I didn't see any queer representation, let alone have any role models that were Black and queer, so I never felt that there was space for me in the world. Since then, I have worked on embracing who I am and strived to be a leader and friend to those in the queer community and beyond.