3 Fun Recipes "Rick and Morty" Fans Will Love

Rick and Morty, the Emmy award-winning animated sitcom is back! Season 7 premieres on Sunday, October 15th at 11pm, only on Adult Swim. If you’ve been dying to get back to Rick and Morty’s wacky antics and their hunt for Rick Prime in the multiverse, the wait is over. You don’t have to leave this world to get a taste of their multi-dimensional adventures either. Bring the series to life and watch the premiere while digging into these dishes from Rick and Morty: The Official Cookbook (where you can also get even more recipes inspired by the show!).