3 Fun Recipes "Rick and Morty" Fans Will Love

The new season premieres on October 15th. Don't you want to celebrate with some Eye Holes?

October 11, 2023
By: Alexandra Foster

Rick and Morty, the Emmy award-winning animated sitcom is back! Season 7 premieres on Sunday, October 15th at 11pm, only on Adult Swim. If you’ve been dying to get back to Rick and Morty’s wacky antics and their hunt for Rick Prime in the multiverse, the wait is over. You don’t have to leave this world to get a taste of their multi-dimensional adventures either. Bring the series to life and watch the premiere while digging into these dishes from Rick and Morty: The Official Cookbook (where you can also get even more recipes inspired by the show!).

Cauliflower Portal Mash (above)

While there’s no guarantee this portal will transport you to an alternate dimension, we can assure it will be packed with flavor and veggies! A spin on mashed potatoes, the portal is made from green cauliflower (not broccoli) and drizzled with pesto and crema to give it that iconic portal look. Serve alongside a Hot Dog Morty to dive in!

Lil’ Bits Pizza

These mini pizzas look like regular pizza but are tiny, just like those served at Lil’ Bits Restaurant, and are perfect for those with tiny mouths and big heads. They come together quickly with pre-made pizza dough, pepperoni, cheese, and Alternate Reality Pizza sauce (another store-bought brand is fine). These bake quickly, so keep watch while they’re in the oven so they don’t burn!

Eye Holes

Finish off the episode with a sweet treat! You can enjoy these eye holes in peace without worrying about the Eyehole Man coming to beat you up. Make the dough by blending cashews, dates, oats, and coconut in a food processor and then fill the centers with jiggly vanilla yogurt.

