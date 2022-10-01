What a Professional Pastry Chef Stood To Learn From Her Grandmother’s Recipe Book

When she realized I had to take note of amounts to accurately write a recipe, she tried to switch to using measuring cups and spoons. Immediately, both my mother and I told her to stop. There was beauty in watching her eyeball everything. And if I was going to take a page from her cookbook, the least I could do is learn how to make the dessert the same way she did. I wanted to challenge myself to not lose the soul and flavor of the Pain Patate in the exacting of measurements. I estimated everything as she went — trying to use my knowledge of sight to guess the amount of each ingredient. She taught me what I should look for, smell and see at each stage and I thought I had a good handle on it. My foundation of pastry got me in the general vicinity, but I would soon find out that I was way off. Her cookbook required a different kind of touch that I had not yet exercised in my pastry career.