Next Up in Flavortown Cafeteria: Tostada Tuesday
Kick off Taco Tuesday with tostadas inspired by the new episode of Guy’s Grocery Games.
School may be out for the summer, but the cafeteria’s beloved Taco Tuesday theme is still in full swing. This Wednesday, Guy pairs three teachers with professional chefs for a group project to elevate a classic school lunch. When the bell rings for the Teaching Teams, the competitors will be put to the test with Guy’s riddled grocery list that will reveal who really did their homework.
Take a look at this exclusive photo from one group’s upgraded tostada. Rumor in the hallway has it that the judges are calling the summery dish “incredible”, “refreshing,” and “familiar of what you would get in a taco at school.” Grab a pen from your backpack and take notes, because you won’t want to miss out on this A+ school lunch.
We’ve also prepared review sheets of tasty tostadas you can study up on as Flavortown finals approach. Check out Food Network’s Chipotle Beef Tostadas, Peanut Chicken Tostadas, and Spinach Tostadas for the perfect study snack.
Don’t be tardy to Guy’s Grocery Games on Wednesday at 9|8c