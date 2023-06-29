Sledding Into Flavortown’s Coldest Competition Yet
Chill out over the long weekend with a cool new episode of Guy’s Grocery Games.
Sparkling ocean waves and sand burning underfoot are just two reminders that summer is sizzling, and expectedly, the inevitable craving for a frozen sweet treat has arrived. While ice cream shops welcome eager summer crowds looking to cool down, Flavortown welcomes three all-star chefs to a competition that is only beginning to heat up. Guy’s All-Star Frozen Freak-Out will challenge chefs to a hot appetizer and dinner party plate using strictly ice cream and frozen ingredients.
Check out the exclusive photo above featuring Flavortown’s most recent contestants sliding in with their new shopping carts. It may not be July’s typical slip n’ slide, but these chefs are ready to slide their way into the competition at full speed. The clock is ticking and the chefs are breaking a sweat… let’s hope the frozen section keeps them cool.
