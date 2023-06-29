Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Old Bay Marinated and Grilled Shrimp
Old Bay Marinated and Grilled Shrimp
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchenâ s quinoa bowl with chicken and avocado cream sauce as seen on Food Network.
Quinoa Bowl with Chicken and Avocado Cream
Food Network Kitchen’s Waving Flag Cake.
Waving Flag Cake
Hot Honey Tofu for 2
Hot Honey Tofu for Two
Caprese Salad Sub Sandwich
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
BBQ Brawl
The Great Food Truck Race
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Why You Shouldn’t Take Berberine Supplements for Weight Loss
McDonald’s New Purple Grimace Shake Tastes Like Sweet Berry Cereal Milk
The 25 Most Iconic Dishes Featured in Sex and the City
Currently Obsessed With...
Pizza Hut’s New Pickle Pizza Is a Big Dill for Pickle Lovers
This Distillery Is So Proud of Their Gin, They Found a Way To Wear It
Shop
What's New
The Best July 4th Sales to Shop This Weekend
13 Things to Know About Shopping at Aldi
The Best Things to Buy at H Mart
Anyday product shoot in Napa, Calif. Nader Khouri 2020
Our Honest Review of Anyday's Microwave Cookware
Close up of young woman grocery shopping in a supermarket. Standing by the aisle, holding a bottle of marmalade, reading the nutritional label and checking ingredients at the back
The Store-Bought Jams Food Network Staffers Can’t Live Without
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Sledding Into Flavortown’s Coldest Competition Yet

Chill out over the long weekend with a cool new episode of Guy’s Grocery Games.

By: Sofia Bazant
Show: Guy's Grocery Games

Sparkling ocean waves and sand burning underfoot are just two reminders that summer is sizzling, and expectedly, the inevitable craving for a frozen sweet treat has arrived. While ice cream shops welcome eager summer crowds looking to cool down, Flavortown welcomes three all-star chefs to a competition that is only beginning to heat up. Guy’s All-Star Frozen Freak-Out will challenge chefs to a hot appetizer and dinner party plate using strictly ice cream and frozen ingredients.

Check out the exclusive photo above featuring Flavortown’s most recent contestants sliding in with their new shopping carts. It may not be July’s typical slip n’ slide, but these chefs are ready to slide their way into the competition at full speed. The clock is ticking and the chefs are breaking a sweat… let’s hope the frozen section keeps them cool.


Don’t miss Guy’s Grocery Games on Wednesday at 9|8c

Next Up

The Great Food Truck Race Returns with Food Truck Pros vs Talented Rookies

The trucks get rolling around Los Angeles Sunday, June 18 at 8|7c.