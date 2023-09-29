Recipes
Treat Yourself to the Ultimate Creepy Watchlist

Check out the haunting Halloween shows and specials premiering on Food Network this October.

By: Sofia Bazant

The Kitchen: Oh My Gourd! – Saturday, October 14 at 11|10c

The Kitchen is transformed into a pumpkin patch with squash, pumpkins and gourds, oh my! Sunny Anderson's Pumpkin Pie Stuffed French Toast is the perfect autumn sweet treat, while Katie Lee Biegel's Butternut Squash and Kale Lasagna Spirals are extra comforting. Then, stars from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child join Geoffrey Zakarian to make Pumpkin Patch Surprise, straight from the official Harry Potter Cookbook. Finally, Jeff Mauro fries up Bacon and Chive Spaghetti Squash Fritters, and Alex Guarnaschelli makes a decadent dessert: Pumpkin Bundt Cake with White Chocolate Glaze.

Delicious Miss Brown: Kardea’s Spooktacular Party – Sunday, October 15 at 12|11c

Kardea Brown is all dressed up with somewhere to go -- her house! She's hosting her first Halloween in her new home and throwing an all-out party for her friends and family with a menu featuring Pepperoni Mummy Strombolis, Sheet Pan Tomato Soup, Jack-o'-Lantern Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers and Graveyard Ice Cream Pie.

Outrageous Pumpkins: Giants on Parade – Sunday, October 22 at 10|9c

It's the grand finale, and the final four carvers must impress judges Ralph Attanasia and Terri Hardin in two rounds to win $25,000 and the coveted prize belt. Host Damaris Phillips tasks them with creating the winning monster entry in the Miss/Mr. Underworld Pageant, complete with pageant talent. Then, it's time for giants on parade as the competitors transform 2,000-lb Atlantic Giant pumpkins into a spooktacular Halloween parade float.

Halloween Wars: Don’t Go in the Attick! – Sunday, October 29 at 9|8c

Host Jonathan Bennett challenges the final two teams of pumpkin carvers, cake decorators and sugar artists to imagine what creepy creatures are lurking in the darkest corners of a haunted attic. Judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira crown one team the Halloween Wars Champions and award them the $25,000 prize.

Halloween Baking Championship: Step Fright Up – Monday, October 30 at 9|8c

As John Henson lays a dead flower to commemorate the lost souls at Henson & Sons Carnival, he asks the finalists to make flourless desserts. Then, the bakers create cakescapes depicting new carnival attractions for the grand re-opening, where judges Carla Hall, Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young will name the Halloween Baking Champion!

Halloween Cookie Challenge: Halloween Slice and Bake and 3D Haunted Mirror – Monday, October 30 at 10|9c

On October 30 in the laboratory, four top cookie makers take on one of the hardest technical challenges in the cookie world -- slice and bake cookies! Then, hosts Duff Goldman and Rosanna Pansino reflect on the remaining three cookie makers' creepy 3D haunted mirrors -- each with something spooky trapped inside! Old, haunted mirrors are always cracked, so the cookiers will have to incorporate "cracking" ingredients like kettle chips, pretzels, corn chips and plantain chips. The best mirror-maker will make off with a crackling $10,000.

Confetti Marshmallow Popcorn Treats Are the Ultimate After-School Snack

Kelly Senyei's recipe is so quick and easy.

