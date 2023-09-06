Scary Good Things to Watch This Month

Host John Henson is the last carny standing at the Henson & Sons Carnival, and he has a demented dream -- bring the carnival back to life in the most unlikely way. He invites 12 talented bakers to the carnival grounds to impress judges Carla Hall, Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young with tasty treats that honor its disturbing past. With an incurable sweet tooth and plenty of mysteriously missing and murdered family members, John's dark vision to resuscitate the family business knows no bounds. A dozen of America's best bakers will try to turn this decaying wreck of a carnival into a thriving fun zone in hopes of being crowned Halloween Baking Champion.