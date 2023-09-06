Scary Good Things to Watch This Month
Check out the exciting Halloween shows and special episodes premiering on Food Network in September.
Halloween Baking Championship – Monday, September 11 at 9|8c
Host John Henson is the last carny standing at the Henson & Sons Carnival, and he has a demented dream -- bring the carnival back to life in the most unlikely way. He invites 12 talented bakers to the carnival grounds to impress judges Carla Hall, Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young with tasty treats that honor its disturbing past. With an incurable sweet tooth and plenty of mysteriously missing and murdered family members, John's dark vision to resuscitate the family business knows no bounds. A dozen of America's best bakers will try to turn this decaying wreck of a carnival into a thriving fun zone in hopes of being crowned Halloween Baking Champion.
Road to Halloween Wars – Sunday, September 17 at 8|7c
Halloween Wars is back for Season 13, and the search is on for 27 talented pumpkin carvers, cake decorators and sugar artists who have what it takes to compete in the biggest and most terrifying Halloween competition around. As the Halloween Wars crew travels from coast to coast, these artists hone their craft in hopes of walking away with the $25,000 grand prize.
Halloween Wars – Sunday, September 17 at 9|8c
Jonathan Bennett returns to host a new season of Halloween Wars! Nine teams of pumpkin carvers, cake decorators and sugar artists brave the creep-tastic haunted house located at 13 Cemetery Lane to create mind-blowing Halloween-themed displays and tantalizing treats. The teams will battle to impress judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeria, but only one team will be crowned the Halloween Wars champion and win $25,000.
Chopped: Halloween Spooktacular – Tuesday, September 19 at 8|7c
It's Halloween in the Chopped kitchen, and the basket goblins have been hard at work finding ingredients that are positively spooky. In the first round, the competitors struggle to wrap their heads around a "pasta brain," and ambitious plans go awry in the second round when trying to make something glorious out of something gross. Then in the third round, some tasty syringes may be the shot the finalists need to ace their dessert plates.
Outrageous Pumpkins – Sunday, September 24 at 10|9c
Outrageous Pumpkins is back for another season of colossal carves! Eight elite pumpkin carvers battle it out for a $25,000 prize, the title of Outrageous Pumpkins Champion and, of course, the coveted prize belt. This year the challenges are bigger and more outrageous than ever, with jack-o'-lanterns, 3D carving, structures and Atlantic Giants. Host Damaris Phillips joins judges Terri Hardin and Ralph Attanasia to guide the contenders through these ghoulishly great carves to see who will be the best in the patch!
Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes – Monday, September 25 at 8|7c
Four fan-favorite kid bakers dare to return to a kitchen that has been transformed into a spooky Halloween haunt. Duff Goldman and co-host Sam Seneviratne challenge them to create cemetery fault line cakes inspired by classic trick-or-treat candy bars, but beware, there is a sudden, shocking twist! What isn't scary is the very impressive $10,000 prize package of baking tools and equipment that goes to the best cake baker.
Halloween Cookie Challenge – Monday, September 25 at 10|9c
Celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman and social media sensation Rosanna Pansino celebrate the wildest and most colorful holiday of the year! They'll bring together the best cookie makers in the country to compete in two challenges and create the creepiest, spookiest and tastiest Halloween cookies ever made! The winner takes home a trick-or-treat bag filled with $10,000!