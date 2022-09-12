Ghouls, Goblins, Pumpkins and More To Watch This Month

Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans is back to inspire another terrifyingly epic season of Halloween Wars! Nine teams of cake, sugar and pumpkin artists unite to prove their skills are scary good, and Zak is taking the teams to some of the most haunted places in the world to inspire the most frightening cake creations ever. Host and judge Eddie Jackson, along with judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira, will award one team the title of Halloween Wars Champion and a trip to one of the most beautiful and haunted cities in the world — Paris, France.