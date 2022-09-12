Ghouls, Goblins, Pumpkins and More To Watch This Month
Bobby Flay challenges elite chefs and more shows hitting the airwaves in September.
Welcome to Hotel Henson. As the caretaker of a grand(ish) and haunted(ish) hotel dating back to the Gilded Age, John Henson finds himself lonely in the eerie space, so he's invited 12 bakers to check in and scare up some delicious Halloween treats. After facing their fears before judges Carla Hall, Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young, a baker will be sent away to the 13th floor until only one competitor is left to check out of Hotel Henson and be crowned Halloween Baking Champion.
Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans is back to inspire another terrifyingly epic season of Halloween Wars! Nine teams of cake, sugar and pumpkin artists unite to prove their skills are scary good, and Zak is taking the teams to some of the most haunted places in the world to inspire the most frightening cake creations ever. Host and judge Eddie Jackson, along with judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira, will award one team the title of Halloween Wars Champion and a trip to one of the most beautiful and haunted cities in the world — Paris, France.
This Halloween, candy is not the only sweet treat we'll be enjoying. Expert chef Jet Tila and baking queen Rosanna Pansino bring together four of the best cookie makers in the country to compete in two rounds of baking, decorating and 3D cookie making to prove they are the cookier to fear! The winner will take home a trick-or-treat bag filled with $10,000 and the title of Halloween Cookie Champion.
Culinary icon Bobby Flay has created the toughest culinary competition yet! To win, one highly skilled chef takes on Bobby's three culinary Titans -- Brooke Williamson, Tiffany Derry and Michael Voltaggio. The chef competes against a different Titan in three head-to-head cooking rounds featuring surprise ingredients. If the competitor can beat the Titans' combined score, they'll walk away with $25,000.
Food Network star Eddie Jackson surprises amateur home cooks with the challenge of a lifetime: to go head-to-head in an intense, one-round cookoff against the most-competitive, acclaimed and intimidating celebrity chefs in the world. To even the odds, the home cook only needs is ONE VOTE from a panel of random tasters to walk away with the $5,000 prize.