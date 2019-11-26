Freeze Your Feast: The Ultimate Make-Ahead Thanksgiving
Behold, an entire Thanksgiving feast that can be made ahead! Every dish in this menu freezes beautifully, from turkey to green bean casserole to pie.
Recipes for a Stress-Free Thanksgiving
This year, Food Network Kitchen took on a major Thanksgiving challenge: Is it possible to make the entire feast ahead? They tested, tweaked and retested to come up with a full Thanksgiving menu that freezes beautifully, which means you can say goodbye to that typically chaotic week before the feast. With these recipes in your arsenal, the whole meal will be sitting pretty in the freezer, ready for the big day.
Make-Ahead Roasted Turkey Breast
Timing your turkey can be the most nerve-racking part of your holiday dinner, so stress less and make it 100 percent ahead! Brining the breast makes it extra moist and flavorful. Roast and freeze it, then simply thaw, slice and reheat with an herbed butter. Keep the wishbone and use it to hope for something really fun (you've got the relaxed-dinner thing covered).
Get the Recipe: Make-Ahead Roasted Turkey Breast
Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy
If you're trying to get ahead of the holidays, you can check gravy off your day-of to-do list. This simple gravy is made with turkey stock (if you happen to have it) or chicken broth, and enriched with a roasted turkey wing, leg or neck. For chicken gravy, you can use leftover wings or bones from a roasted chicken.
Get the Recipe: Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy
Make-Ahead Green Bean Casserole
Dedicate just a little bit of your freezer space to this crowd-pleasing casserole and save yourself some time during the hectic days right before Thanksgiving. Make the green bean-and-mushroom favorite (no canned soup required), then freeze and forget it. To serve, just reheat (from frozen) and top with crunchy fried onions.
Get the Recipe: Make-Ahead Green Bean Casserole
Make-Ahead Whipped Sweet Potatoes
Is your holiday dinner to-do list too long? Save time by making this easy sweet-potato dish about 98 percent of the way and then freezing it. The potatoes are roasted and then pureed in a food processor until smooth and creamy. Reheat on the big day, and add the tiny finishing touch of a sprinkle of chopped pecans and scallions.
Get the Recipe: Make-Ahead Whipped Sweet Potatoes
Make-Ahead Sausage Stuffing
Stress less at the holidays by getting your stuffing halfway done before T-Day. Simply prepare the bread cubes, sausage and vegetables, then stop and freeze. Finish and bake it on the big day. Once you have the prep in the bag, the rest is easy.
Get the Recipe: Make-Ahead Sausage Stuffing
Make-Ahead Cranberry-Fig Chutney
Make this tangy-sweet chutney, then freeze it. Let it thaw the night before the feast, and microwave it quickly before serving, just to take the chill off. For an easy variation, use dried plums, dates or apricots instead of figs.
Get the Recipe: Make-Ahead Cranberry-Fig Sauce
Make-Ahead Dinner Rolls
Surprise guests with freshly baked dinner rolls without resorting to a store-bought package. Just prepare the rolls and prebake them 75 percent of the way through, and then freeze them. Pop the rolls in the oven and brush them with butter right before serving.
Get the Recipe: Make-Ahead Dinner Rolls
Make-Ahead Deep-Dish Apple Pie
Bake your holiday pie in advance (up to two weeks) this year, then freeze and forget it. Simply thaw it in the fridge overnight, then pop it in the oven right before serving to take the chill off. We use vodka in the pie dough, which doesn't make the crust taste boozy, but does make it extra flaky and tender.
Get the Recipe: Make-Ahead Deep-Dish Apple Pie
Make-Ahead Whipped Cream
Sometimes it's the little details that can make a meal. Fresh whipped cream is a must for holiday pies but is often forgotten amidst the chaos. If past experience tells you that you'll surely forget to whip some up (even if it's super easy), go ahead and make it in advance, then freeze and forget it. The corn syrup stabilizes the cream — no re-whipping required!
Get the Recipe: Make-Ahead Whipped Cream
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
These creamy mashed potatoes can be made in advance and then stored in the refrigerator or freezer until you are ready to serve them. Slowly heating them in the oven is the perfect way to maintain the fluffiness of the potatoes without making them gluey, which can happen if you heat them to fast and too hot (we're looking at you, microwave).
Get the Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes