11 Tricks from Michelin-Starred Chefs I'll be Using At Home

We know, dry aging duck sounds intimidating and unnecessary. But Chef Ryan Ratino’s method is practically as easy as just letting the duck sit in the fridge for a while, and it pays off exponentially. The process concentrates the flavor of the duck, tenderizes the meat and most importantly, reduces the fat cap so that when you cook the duck, you’ll get supremely crispy skin. Here’s what to do. First separate the legs, thighs and back of the duck (or ask a butcher to do this for you). This helps create better airflow and in turn, prevents moisture from building up, which is key for proper aging to take place. Arrange the duck parts on a sheet pan fitted with a wire rack, store it in the fridge and rotate it every three to four days, for about two weeks. That’s all! May we suggest turning it into Crispy Duck Breast with Caper-Cherry Sauce?