Why I Chose to Have a Chinese Tea Ceremony at My Wedding

When serving the tea, the couple must kneel before their elders either on a cushion or pillow. This is very important because it’s part of the etiquette process in the ceremony to the older relatives. When handing the tea to each recipient, you must hold the teacup with both hands — and it’s customary for the groom to serve the father of the groom and the bride to serve the mother of the groom, then switch. You follow this same order until you go down the list of family members. In exchange for the tea, the couple can accept gifts from each relative, which not only celebrate the marriage but show the acceptance of it as well. These presents range from red envelopes filled with cash (symbolizing good luck and good fortune) or jewelry like gold bracelets and jade pendants (usually passed down from the parents). When gifted with jewelry, the couple must put them on right away to show respect and thanks.