Serving Fattoush the “TikTok Way” Just Might Be the Best Way to Eat It

The word “fattoush” is derived from “fatteh” which in Arabic translates to crumbs. That’s because the salad is meant to be a compilation of the “crumbs” or the leftover vegetables and pita bread from other meals. The most authentic version of fattoush (that you’ll find at restaurants and in Middle Eastern cookbooks) always uses lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, green onions and parsley. It’s then tossed in a delicious dressing made with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, pomegranate molasses, mint, salt and pepper, and topped with fried pita chips just before serving. The dressing really ties the whole dish together, and my mom used to make enough to last two weeks to drizzle on top of any leftover “crumbs” that may become fattoush salad on any given day.