We Asked Vegan Black Chefs What They’re Cooking for Juneteenth

The color red is deeply significant to Juneteenth. Most scholars say it represents the blood shed by the enslaved Texans who were forcibly migrated to the state and forced to toil in the state’s hot fields under brutal enslavers, while others say the color’s significance can be traced to traditions from West Africa, and reflect practices the enslaved Yoruba and Kongo people brought with them to Texas during enslavement. It’s not uncommon to see red drinks or desserts at Juneteenth celebrations to commemorate this painful history. Shreveport’s Vegans on the Run owner Joslin Mar-Dai Pickens plans to commemorate two ways: through strawberry lemonade, and dairy-free red velvet cupcakes. She’ll serve these with “good luck” foods and food that’s significant to the Black diaspora, such as sweet potatoes, black-eyed peas and cabbage. And to give back to the community, the restaurant is adding a spin to this year’s celebration. Mar-Dai Pickens and her team are offering a community cooking class for young locals.