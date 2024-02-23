A Guide to Food Network Stars’ Restaurants

3 / 33
Photo: Photo courtesy of BB’s Natural
BB’s Natural by Justin Warner
This is not your average wine bar. Chef Justin Warner and his wife, Brooke Sweeten, collaborated on a dynamic menu of biodynamically farmed wines and unexpected bistro-style snack plates in Rapid City, SD (just around the corner from their ramen shop, Bokujo). This low-key, highly funky spot is meant to linger in — including cozy vintage couches to sprawl across — while enjoying an extensive list of natural wines, cheeses, charcuterie and bites. Try pairing an Austrian orange wine with “goth hummus” (made with black tahini) for a Halloween-all-year vibe, or enjoy a spread of glorious tinned fish, bread and butter with a rosé from Slovenia. There are flights and cans to explore natty wine in different ways, and a market full of to-go plates and bottles to bring home or make one fabulous picnic.