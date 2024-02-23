Recipes
Next Up

A Guide to Food Network Stars’ Restaurants

By: Alyse Whitney

We can't guarantee a chef spotting, but you'll be in good hands at these restaurants across the country.

1 / 33
Photo: Caesars Entertainment

Amalfi by Bobby Flay

In the City of Sin, Chef Bobby Flay promises to transport you to the Mediterranean. His restaurant in Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas strip is described as having an “enchanting blend of coastal ease and fresh, bright flavors.” There is also an educational experience, as the fish and seafood served at Amalfi are all displayed in the restaurant so you can sea what you’re in for and ask the in-house fishmonger questions about the catches of the day. There’s antipasti galore (including curveballs like crab and eggplant meatballs), plenty of pasta, both fish and meaty mains and signature desserts to enjoy in a refined-yet-casual setting.

2 / 33

2 / 33
Photo: Photo courtesy of Angeline

Angeline by Michael Symon

If you find yourself in Atlantic City, NJ, Chef Michael Symon’s Angeline at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is the opposite of taking a gamble. He plays to his Sicilian strengths with comforting Italian foods, including his mom Angeline’s — the restaurant’s namesake — signature Sunday Sauce, wood-fired fare, and both gluten-free and gluten-full handmade pastas. Expect equal parts nostalgia and bold, dynamic flavors in an upscale and sleek yet welcoming atmosphere that makes you feel like part of the Symon family.

3 / 33

3 / 33
Photo: Photo courtesy of BB’s Natural

BB’s Natural by Justin Warner

This is not your average wine bar. Chef Justin Warner and his wife, Brooke Sweeten, collaborated on a dynamic menu of biodynamically farmed wines and unexpected bistro-style snack plates in Rapid City, SD (just around the corner from their ramen shop, Bokujo). This low-key, highly funky spot is meant to linger in — including cozy vintage couches to sprawl across — while enjoying an extensive list of natural wines, cheeses, charcuterie and bites. Try pairing an Austrian orange wine with “goth hummus” (made with black tahini) for a Halloween-all-year vibe, or enjoy a spread of glorious tinned fish, bread and butter with a rosé from Slovenia. There are flights and cans to explore natty wine in different ways, and a market full of to-go plates and bottles to bring home or make one fabulous picnic.

4 / 33

4 / 33
Photo: Chantell and Brett Quernemoen

Bernie’s by Molly Yeh

You can have a weekend or weekday at Bernie’s, but whenever you go to Molly Yeh’s café, bakery and market, be sure to come hungry. This is a celebration of the Midwest’s cuisine in East Grand Forks, MN, where you can enjoy a Wondersub (salami, ham, havarti, lettuce, olives, pickled peppers, mayo, vinaigrette and oregano on a baguette), grab a take-and-bake hotdish to go, or let loose at the historic horseshoe bar. It’s casual and inviting, with breakfast, lunch and early dinner (it closes at 7 p.m.), plus a robust bakery to load up on pastries.

More photos after this Ad

Related Pages