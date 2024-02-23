A Guide to Food Network Stars’ Restaurants

In the City of Sin, Chef Bobby Flay promises to transport you to the Mediterranean. His restaurant in Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas strip is described as having an “enchanting blend of coastal ease and fresh, bright flavors.” There is also an educational experience, as the fish and seafood served at Amalfi are all displayed in the restaurant so you can sea what you’re in for and ask the in-house fishmonger questions about the catches of the day. There’s antipasti galore (including curveballs like crab and eggplant meatballs), plenty of pasta, both fish and meaty mains and signature desserts to enjoy in a refined-yet-casual setting.