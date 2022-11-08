Official Rules: Food Network Holiday Movie Swag Giveaway
The following Promotion is intended for the 50 United States and D.C. only and will be construed and evaluated according to United States laws. Do not proceed in this site if you are not a legal resident of the 50 United States or D.C., 21 years or older as of Promotion start date.
FOOD NETWORK® HOLIDAY MOVIE SWAG GIVEAWAY
OFFICIAL RULES – NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.
A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND D.C., 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AS OF PROMOTION START DATE. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
1. How to Enter: The Food Network® Holiday Movie Swag Giveaway (the “Promotion”) begins at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on November 11, 2022 and ends at 5:30 p.m. ET on November 15, 2022 (the “Promotion Period”). The Promotion Period consists of five (5) individual drawings with separate Entry Periods (each an “Entry Period” and collectively the “Entry Periods”). All Entries must be received by the end time and date (detailed below) of each respective Entry Period to be valid and eligible for the corresponding drawing. During each Entry Period, the Food Network® Instagram® Account (https://www.instagram.com/foodnetwork/) will post a prompt within an Instagram® post (the “Prompt Post”). Eligible entrants may enter the Promotion during the Entry Period by following the below instructions (hereinafter an “Entry”):
- Sign into your Instagram® account (“Instagram Account”) or, if you are not already a member, become a member of Instagram.com and sign into your Instagram® Account. Creating an Instagram® Account is free. By submitting your information and creating an Instagram® Account, you will be required to agree to the Instagram® terms of service and privacy policy.
- Visit the Food Network® Instagram® Account, accessible at page (https://www.instagram.com/foodnetwork/).
- Entrants must: (i) comment on the Prompt Post, which Sponsor posts on the Start Date of each relevant Entry Period as shown in the table below, and provide an answer to the question included in the Prompt Post; and (ii) include the hashtag #giveaway in the comment.
- Five (5) entrants who comment with an answer to the question in each respective Prompt Post, along with including the required hashtag #giveaway, will be randomly picked from all comments and will be the prospective Daily Prize Winners. Comments need not be correct answers to the questions presented in the Prompt Posts in order to be eligible to win.
Incorrect and incomplete Entries are void. These Official Rules are also available at the Food Network website (https://www.foodnetwork.com/fn-dish/shows/food-network-holiday-movie-swag-giveaway) (the “Website”).
Entry Period
Start Time/Date
End Time/Date
Draw Date
Drawing #1
9:00 a.m. ET on 11/11/22
11:59 p.m. ET on 11/11/22
11/12/22
Drawing #2
12:00 a.m. ET on 11/12/22
11:59 p.m. ET on 11/12/22
11/13/22
Drawing #3
12:00 a.m. ET on 11/13/22
11:59 p.m. ET on 11/13/22
11/14/22
Drawing #4
12:00 a.m. ET on 11/14/22
11:59 p.m. ET on 11/14/22
11/15/22
Drawing #5
12:00 a.m. ET on 11/15/22
5:29 p.m. ET on 11/15/22
11/16/22
Limit of one (1) Entry per eligible person, per Entry Period. If multiple Entries are received in a single Entry Period, only the first Entry will be accepted and additional Entries will be disqualified. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Any attempt by you to obtain more than one (1) Entry per Entry Period by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations or logins, or any other methods may void your Entries and you may be disqualified from the Promotion. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, sweepstakes entry services) will void all Entries by you. In the event of a dispute as to any online Entry, the Authorized Account Holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant and such individual must comply with these Official Rules. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Prospective Daily Prize Winners may be required to show proof of being the Authorized Account Holders.
Sponsor may not receive Entries that fail to strictly follow the posting instructions set forth in these Official Rules and Sponsor is not responsible for failure to see or receive an Entry. Sponsor, at its sole discretion, may accept a technically incorrect unique term. Comments not received by Sponsor will not be entered into the Promotion.
Note: In order to access the Website and in an effort to optimize the Website’s user experience, ad blocking software on your computer may need to be disabled.
2. Eligibility: This Promotion is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C. who are 21 years of age or older as of Promotion start date. Employees and members of their households, whether or not related, and immediate families (spouses, parents, siblings, children and each of their respective spouses) of the Promotion Entities (as defined below) and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and their advertising and promotion agencies and all local sponsors are not eligible. Void where prohibited.
3. Privacy: In connection with the Promotion entry process, Sponsor may be collecting personal data about entrants on the Website in accordance with its privacy policy. Please review Sponsor’s privacy policy located at: https://corporate.discovery.com/privacy-policy/. By participating in the Promotion, you hereby agree to Sponsor’s collection and usage of your personal information and acknowledge that you have read and accepted Sponsor’s privacy policy. When you enter at the Prompt Post or visit the Website, you may be asked to consent to receive promotional emails and reminders for upcoming promotions and information about Sponsor. Consenting to receive such emails is optional and does not have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter the Promotion and does not improve your chances of winning.
4. Publicity Grant: Except where prohibited, participation in the Promotion constitutes your consent to Promotion Entities’ use of your name, photograph, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, Entry, and state of residence for promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter devised, worldwide in perpetuity, without further payment or consideration, notification or permission.
5. Limitations of Liability: Discovery Communications, LLC (“Sponsor”), Instagram, LLC, and other participating entities (collectively with Sponsor, the “Promotion Entities”) their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, parent companies, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees and agents, and any and all Internet servers and access provider(s) (collectively, “Released Parties”) are not responsible for: any incorrect or inaccurate Entry information; human error; technical malfunctions; failures, omissions, interruption, deletion, or defect of any telephone network, computer online systems, computer equipment, server providers, or software, including any injury or damage to your or any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from participation in this Promotion; inability to access the Prompt Post or Website; theft, tampering, destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of Entries; transactions that are processed late or incorrectly or are incomplete or lost due to computer or electronic malfunction or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site; printing or human or other errors; and any Entries which are late, lost, incomplete, misdirected, stolen, mutilated, illegible, postage due, or any combination thereof. Online submission is not considered proof of delivery or receipt. Upon submission, all Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor reserves the right to conduct a background check on any prospective Daily Prize Winner and reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any person based on such background check if Sponsor determines in its sole discretion that awarding the prize to such prospective Daily Prize Winner might reflect negatively on Sponsor or any of the Promotion Entities. Failure by prospective Daily Prize Winner to agree to a background check may also result in disqualification. By entering, you agree to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against all claims and damages or liability arising in connection with your participation and/or entry in the Promotion and/or your receipt or use of any prize awarded in this Promotion or due to any injuries, damages or losses to any person (including death) or property of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity or participation in this Promotion. Any and all warranties and guarantees are subject to the respective manufacturer’s terms If by reason of a printing or other error, more prizes are claimed than the number set forth in these rules, all persons making purportedly valid claims will be included in a random drawing to award the advertised number of prizes available in the prize category in question. No more than the advertised number of prizes will be awarded. You further understand and agree that all rights under Section 1542 of the Civil Code of California (“Section 1542”) and any similar law of any state or territory of the United States that may be applicable with respect to the foregoing release are hereby expressly and forever waived. You acknowledge that Section 1542 provides that: “A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS THAT THE CREDITOR OR RELEASING PARTY DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE AND THAT, IF KNOWN BY HIM OR HER MUST HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS OR HER SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR OR RELEASED PARTY.” The releases hereunder are intended to apply to all claims not known or suspected to exist with the intent of waiving the effect of laws requiring the intent to release future unknown claims.
6. How Winners Will be Determined: Five (5) prospective Daily Prize Winners (each a “Daily Prize Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible Entries submitted during each respective Entry Period, as provided in Section 1 of these Official Rules, on or about each of the dates specified in the table above. Prospective Daily Prize Winners will be contacted by Instagram® direct message within three (3) business days following the Drawing Date of each of the five (5) Entry Periods, per the table above. Sponsor’s decisions with respect to prospective Daily Prize Winners, these Official Rules, and all other matters pertaining to the Promotion shall be final and binding.
The prospective Daily Prize Winners will be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility and release of liability and publicity (where permitted), and return same, properly executed, within five (5) days of its issuance of the prize notification. If Sponsor is unable to contact the prospective Daily Prize Winner within three (3) days from first notification attempt, if the prospective Daily Prize Winner fails to complete and return all requested forms by the specified date, if the prospective Daily Prize Winner does not pass Sponsor’s background check (in its sole discretion), or if the prospective Daily Prize Winner fails to comply with any of the requirements, his/her prize will be forfeited and an alternate prospective Daily Prize Winner shall be selected. The odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries received.
7. Conditions of Entry: Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If in the Sponsor’s opinion there is any suspected or actual evidence of electronic or non-electronic tampering with any portion of the Promotion, or if computer viruses, bugs, unauthorized intervention, fraud, or technical difficulties or failures compromise or corrupt or affect the administration, integrity, security, fairness, or proper conduct of the Promotion, the Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and void any Entries submitted fraudulently, to modify, suspend, or terminate the Promotion, or to conduct a random drawing to award the prizes using all eligible, non-suspect Entries received as of the termination date or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor. Should the Promotion be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, notice will be posted on the Website. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a Daily Prize Winner based on an email address, the winning Entry will be declared made by the Authorized Account Holder of the email address submitted at time of entry. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY YOU TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM YOU TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.
8. Prizes: Each Daily Prize Winner will receive the following (the “Prize”): one (1) swag box made up of various products, including but not limited to, a Food Network® mug, hot chocolate, and blanket. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Prize: $100. ARV of all Prizes in this Promotion: $2,500.
The specifics of all aforementioned elements of the Prize in the Promotion shall be solely determined by Sponsor. All costs, taxes, fees, and expenses associated with any element of the Prize not specifically addressed above are the sole responsibility of the respective Daily Prize Winner. All federal, state and local taxes on prizes are the respective Daily Prize Winner’s responsibility. Daily Prize Winners will be issued a 1099 tax form for the actual value of the Prize.
Prize cannot be transferred or substituted except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the Prize, or portions thereof, with a prize of equal or greater value.
9. Disputes/Governing Law: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these rules, or the rights and obligations of any entrant or the Promotion Entities in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of New York. Any action or litigation concerning this Agreement shall take place exclusively in the federal or state courts sitting in New York County, New York, and you expressly consent to the jurisdiction of and venue in such courts and waive all defenses of lack of jurisdiction and inconvenient forum with respect to such courts. Any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action. You agree to service of process by mail or other method acceptable under the laws of the State of New York. ANY CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND/OR AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ENTERING THIS PROMOTION. YOU HEREBY WAIVE ANY RIGHTS OR CLAIMS TO ATTORNEY'S FEES, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OF ENTRANT, IDENTIFIABLE PERSONS, OR THIRD PARTY PARTICIPANTS, WHETHER FORESEEABLE OR NOT AND WHETHER BASED ON NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE.
10. Severability: If any provision of these Official Rules shall be held invalid, illegal, or unenforceable, such provision shall be enforced to the maximum extent permitted by law and the Sponsor’s fundamental intentions hereunder, and the remaining provisions shall not be affected or impaired, provided, however, that in such cases the parties oblige themselves to use their best efforts to achieve the purpose of the invalid provision by a new legally valid stipulation.
11. Winners List: Beginning on or about December 15, 2022, you may obtain the names of the Daily Prize Winners by going to the Website.
12. Sponsor: Discovery Communications, LLC, 230 Park Avenue South, New York, New York 10003.
13. Trademark Attribution: The Food Network® and Instagram® trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.
The Promotion and all accompanying materials are © 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.