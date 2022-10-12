Get Ready for Two New Holiday Feature Films Starring Fan-Favorites Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman Coming Soon to discovery+
One Delicious Christmas, starring Bobby Flay, and A Gingerbread Christmas, starring Duff Goldman, will both be available to stream on discovery+ starting November 11.
Bring on the Christmas cheer because Food Network will super-serve audiences with two new scripted holiday features on discovery+ beginning Friday, November 11. Featuring sparkling seasonal decor, yuletide culinary delights and budding romances, the films, with their food storylines, were created to appeal to passionate Food Network fans who love holiday content. Several of the network's biggest fan-favorite personalities — Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman — as well as a slate of popular actors, will bring holiday movie magic to life in each scripted feature.
One Delicious Christmas, starring Vanessa Marano (Switched at Birth) and Alex Mallari Jr. (Dark Matter) with Food Network’s Bobby Flay (Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown), explores the story of Abby Richmond, (Vanessa Marano) who inherited the struggling Vermont culinary destination, Haven Restaurant and Inn, and needs to secure an investment from restaurant mogul Alexandra Grandfield (Kathy Maloney) to keep it running. After top food critic Tom Kingsley (Bobby Flay) offers his blunt review, Abby hires hot-shot chef Preston Weaver (Alex Mallari, Jr.) to shake up Haven’s beloved holiday menu. Despite their undeniable chemistry, Preston and Abby must be ready for Alexandra and Tom's Christmas Eve dinner visit, which will determine what happens to Haven.
A Gingerbread Christmas will star Tiya Sircar (The Good Place) and Marc Bendavid (Reacher) with Food Network’s Duff Goldman (Holiday Baking Championship). The film finds Hazel Stanley (Tiya Sircar) spending the holidays with her father Ted (Sugith Varughese) in Chicago, where she discovers the family bakery is in decline and that former best friend Shelby (Kyana Teresa) has opened a trendy new bake shop across the street. Hazel, who hopes to save the family business by winning $100,000 in a gingerbread house competition led by food celebrity Mark Clemmons (Duff Goldman), finds unexpected romance with local contractor James Meadows (Marc Bendavid), a family friend who is helping to restore the bakery. When a series of misunderstandings threaten to tear everything apart, will the magic of the holidays lead everyone to have a Merry Christmas?
Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 11, when both movies will be available to stream on discovery+.