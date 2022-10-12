Get Ready for Two New Holiday Feature Films Starring Fan-Favorites Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman Coming Soon to discovery+

A Gingerbread Christmas will star Tiya Sircar (The Good Place) and Marc Bendavid (Reacher) with Food Network’s Duff Goldman (Holiday Baking Championship). The film finds Hazel Stanley (Tiya Sircar) spending the holidays with her father Ted (Sugith Varughese) in Chicago, where she discovers the family bakery is in decline and that former best friend Shelby (Kyana Teresa) has opened a trendy new bake shop across the street. Hazel, who hopes to save the family business by winning $100,000 in a gingerbread house competition led by food celebrity Mark Clemmons (Duff Goldman), finds unexpected romance with local contractor James Meadows (Marc Bendavid), a family friend who is helping to restore the bakery. When a series of misunderstandings threaten to tear everything apart, will the magic of the holidays lead everyone to have a Merry Christmas?