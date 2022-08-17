We Tried 3 Fitness Trackers of the Future

What it does: Breath analysis to determine which nutrients are being metabolized to target personalized recommendations for diet and exercise

How it works: You breathe into a handheld device that communicates with an app. The gadget aims to be a more compact versions of metabolic testing machines that measure respiratory exchange ratio (RER). This ratio is derived by measuring the amount of oxygen being inhaled and carbon dioxide being expelled and translates that into data (a score of 1 to 5) that indicates whether you are “burning” fat (score of 1 or 2), carbs (score of 4 or 5) or both (score of 3) at any given time of day. Based on your readings the app modifies macronutrient recommendations, which seem to favor protein and fat intake well above carbs.

During my 2 weeks of usage, I always scored between 1 and 3, which indicated fat or fat and carb usage, yet the tailored carb recommendations the app prescribed were always lower than this active 40-something-year-old dietitian would want to see. This device can also be synched with an Apple watch to account for sleep and exercise; users are also expected to log food into the app. While intriguing, there is very little data to support the accuracy or effectiveness of this device. One small study funded by the manufacturer did report similar results to more comprehensive metabolic testing, although that type of analysis is not meant for daily use.

Overall impression: It’s an interesting concept but more research is needed. Some may find use of the device and app cumbersome (and possibly triggering) as you are expected to constantly assess your breath, enter meals and potentially modify food intake excessively. There also seems to be an underlying emphasis on restricting carbs.