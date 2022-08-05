Is It Safe to Leave Butter on the Counter?

Margarine was created as a butter substitute and includes ingredients such as vegetable oil, water, salt, emulsifiers and some may include milk. It can be found in both stick form or in tubs. Like butter, margarine must have at least 80-perfect fat by law. If it has less than 80% fat, it is categorized as a “spread.” The lower the fat content of the “spread”, the higher the water content. Margarine, especially a soft tub margarine, can separate into water and oil or water and solids if not kept refrigerated. Although it may be safe to eat, it may not have the mouthfeel you’re looking for. Both margarine and buttery spreads shouldn’t be left out, and should always be refrigerated immediately after use.