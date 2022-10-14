The Best Wine, Beer and Spirits Advent Calendars of 2022

Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner! If that statement has you feeling a little bit stressed, we can relate. Preparing for big holidays can be a lot, especially when you take into account all the gifts you need to buy. Though it can be nearly impossible to find just one gift that’ll satisfy every adult on your list, you can never go wrong with a bottle of joy. With so many varieties of it to choose from — wine, beer, whiskey, bourbon, vodka, gin, tequila, you get the idea... — gifting alcohol this holiday season is an easy way to adequately spoil every grown-up in your inner circle from the hostess with the mostest to the guy who's impossible to shop for.