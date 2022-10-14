Recipes
The Best Wine, Beer and Spirits Advent Calendars of 2022

We've got something for the wine, beer, spirits and hard seltzer lover in your life.

October 14, 2022
October 14, 2022
By: Michelle Baricevic and Rachel Trujillo

Related To:

Shopping

Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner! If that statement has you feeling a little bit stressed, we can relate. Preparing for big holidays can be a lot, especially when you take into account all the gifts you need to buy. Though it can be nearly impossible to find just one gift that’ll satisfy every adult on your list, you can never go wrong with a bottle of joy. With so many varieties of it to choose from — wine, beer, whiskey, bourbon, vodka, gin, tequila, you get the idea... — gifting alcohol this holiday season is an easy way to adequately spoil every grown-up in your inner circle from the hostess with the mostest to the guy who's impossible to shop for.

Alcohol-based gifts can also be easily customizable — you can pair your chosen bottle of booze with just about anything, like a bottle opener or a chic set of cocktail glasses. Monthly wine subscriptions also make a great choice, since they're the gift that keeps on giving well beyond the holiday season. And who could forget about wine Advent calendars? Based on the classic kids holiday tradition, these adult-friendly finds have quickly become all the rage and have expanded well beyond your basic assortment of reds and whites to include world-class rosés, beers, hard liquors and spiked seltzers.

Some alcohol-filled Advent calendars are even stocked with 24-day's worth of the bubbly stuff! Since nothing cures holiday stress better than a cozy nightcap in front of the fireplace (or space heater), we've gone ahead and rounded up the best wine and alcohol Advent calendars of 2022, so you can start celebrating the most wine-derful time of year even earlier.

Cheers Around the World Wine Advent Calendar

$149.99
WJ Wine

This lively Advent calendar is full of 24 ways to toast your way throughout the month of December. Behind each door, you'll find several delicious quarter-bottles of wines from around the globe.

Buy It

VINEBOX 24 Nights of Wine Countdown Box

$199
Vinebox

This first-ever 24-day wine collection from VINEBOX might just be the brand's most indulgent offering yet! Inside it, the wine-snob in your life will find a sophisticated assortment of European reds, whites and rosés.

Buy It

The 2022 Vodka Advent Calendar

$89
Give Them Beer

Whether you use vodka to make Moscow Mules, Cosmos, Bloody Marys or you simply drink it straight, this vodka-based Advent calendar is sure to make your spirits bright this holiday season! Twelve vodka varieties from some of the best distilleries in the country make it up, including Tito's, Absolut and Ketel One.

Buy It

In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar

$149.99
In Good Taste

If you’ve been really curious about wine recently, but haven’t had the opportunity to wet your whistle during the year, this Advent calendar is a wonderful way to get yourself familiarized with various wine varieties, like Pinot Noir, Rosé, Chardonnay, Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc. Inside the calendar, you’ll find 24 different mini bottles, each amounting to nearly a full glass!

Buy It

The 2022 Whiskey Advent Calendar

$139
Give Them Beer

Nothing will warm you faster on a cold winter's night than a glass full of the assorted whiskeys found inside this boozy countdown box. Four Roses, Maker's Mark and Elijah Craig are just some of the brands found inside it.

Buy It

VINEBOX 12 Nights of Wine Countdown Box

$129
VINEBOX

VINEBOX is back for the 7th year (!!!) in a row with their signature 12 Nights of Wine Advent box. Available in two limited-edition designs — Holi-DAY and ’Twas the Night — each one comes with 12 glass tubes filled with some of the best European wines. Each option was also hand-picked by certified sommeliers, so you know they are going to taste incredible!

Buy It

The 2022 Red Wine Advent Calendar

$169
Give Them Beer

Mulled wine and holiday time go hand-in-hand, and this adult-friendly Advent calendar will leave you with more than enough half bottles of red wine to get you started on making the festive beverage from scratch. The curated list of brands found inside it includes Josh Cellars, Mondavi, J. Lohr and Francis Coppola.

Buy It

Laithwaites Home for the Holidays Advent Calendar

$149.99
Laithwaites

"Twenty-four days of surprise and delight" — that's what awaits you inside this wine-filled countdown calendar from Laithwaites. Designed to look just like an English townhouse, this Advent box contains a unique mix of reds, whites, rosés and ports!

Buy It

The 2022 Liquor Advent Calendar

$89
Give Them Beer

This 12-day countdown box contains a thirst-quenching array of hard liquors, like Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Woodford Reserve Whiskey and Grey Goose Vodka. (Or everything you need to make spiked hot cocoa!)

Buy It

Vintner's Choice 12 Days of Bubbles Advent Calendar

$99.99
Harry & David's

Nothing puts the "cheer" better in "holiday cheer" than this bubbly champagne-stocked Advent calendar. Filled with 12 miniature bottles of Barefoot Wines' best-selling bubbles, it includes Pink Moscato, Brut Rosé, Brut Cuvée and Moscato Spumante. Though you can definitely drink the bottles throughout December, we suggest also saving one or two for New Year's Eve.

Buy It

The 2022 Mixed Wine Advent Calendar

$169
Give Them Beer

These mini half bottles of assorted wines are the perfect way to treat yourself after a long day of present shopping and holiday menu planning.

Buy It

NIPYATA! Boozy Advent Calendar

$109.99
NIPYATA!

Add some holiday cheer to the 12 days leading up to Christmas with this boozy Advent calendar from NIPYATA! Inside, you'll find a refreshing assortment of premium spirits, like Tito's Homemade Vodka, Jack Daniels Whiskey, Bailey's Irish Cream Liqueur and Bacardi Gold Rum.

Buy It

The 2022 Beer Advent Calendar

$79
Give Them Beer

The holidays can be stressful, so wind down each night with one of the highest-rated craft beers of 2022 with this boozy calendar. You might even find your new favorite go-to drink!

Buy It

Sheelin Irish Cream Holiday Calendar

$19.99
Total Wine & More

Not only is this boozy Advent calendar from Sheelin super affordable at just $19.99, it's the cheapest one on this entire list — but it is also full of so many festive and fun flavors of Irish cream liqueur, including Snickerdoodle, Creme Brulee and Raspberry Cheesecake.

Buy It

Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar

$260
Flaviar

This luxurious Advent calendar from Flaviar is full of fa-la-la-fa-la-la-flavor! With 24 different whiskeys total — including Rye, Scotch, Irish, Japanese, Australian and Bourbon — it's perfect for whiskey-lovers and novice drinkers alike. The calendar also comes with an embossed leather coaster, a tasting journal and a collectible Glencairn glass!

Buy It

Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar

$79.99
Total Wine & More

This top-rated 24-day Advent calendar from Total Wines & More is the perfect thing to break into on nights when you and yours are rockin' around the Christmas tree. You'll find a unique assortment of rosés, reds, and whites nestled inside it, each of which have been sourced from wineries from around the globe.

Buy It

The 2022 Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar

$59
Give Them Beer

Just because summer is over doesn’t mean your obsession with White Claw and Truly is. Twelve of the best hard seltzers of 2022 fill up this mini Advent calendar, so you can have a refreshing sip throughout winter.

Buy It

Woodford Reserve 8-Day Cocktail Advent Calendar

$145.95
Williams Sonoma

This boozy countdown calendar from Woodford Reserve will instantly make you feel warm and cozy this December. It comes with 8-day's worth of cocktail mixers and bitters, or everything you need to make the nightcap of your dreams.

Buy It

The 2022 Tequila Advent Calendar

$89
Give Them Beer

Supplies of this 12-day tequila-filled Advent calendar are extremely limited, so be sure to pre-order yours now!

Buy It

Maker Wine 12 Days of Canned Wine Advent Calendar

$119
Maker

This colorful and best-selling Advent calendar from Maker holds 12 cans of the brand's award-winning wines, and includes a refreshing mix of red, white, rosé and sparkling varieties. It's the perfect buy for the most wine-derful time of year!

Buy It

The 2022 Rum Advent Calendar

$89
Give Them Beer

If you're known in your family or friend group for always ordering a rum and coke whenever you go out, this rum-focused countdown box makes the perfect gift for yourself. With 12-days of the good stuff, you can open it in whichever order you like.

Buy It

Vintage Wine Estates 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar

$98
QVC

Who needs 12 Days of Christmas when you can have 12 nights of wine?! That's exactly what you'll find housed inside this exclusive countdown box from Vintage Wine Estates. Each of the included bottles hold about 2 1/2 glasses of wine and features a specially designed holiday label to make the season even merrier!

Buy It

Stone Brewing Twelve Days of IPA's

$29.99
Total Wine & More

There's no better way to wish the IPA-lover in your life a Hop-py Holiday than by giving them this sipping box from Stone Brewing. The California-based brewery included a fun mix of their best-selling ales inside it, as well as some brand-new and limited-edition flavors.

Buy It

55 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for 2022

18 Wine Gifts That Are Better Than a Bottle of Bubbly

15 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door

25 Holiday Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon for $25 or Less

Give all the food lovers on your list something special without breaking the bank.

55 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for 2022

Advent calendars are all the rage — and now you can snag your favorite one even earlier!

10 Holiday Cookies You Can Have Shipped to Your Door

Whether you're not up for making big batches of cookies or need something to ship to a friend, these Christmas cookies, delivered right to your door, are perfect for gifting.

10 Le Creuset Gifts Any Food Lover Will Obsess Over

These swoon-worthy gifts are perfect for cooks of every level.

13 Best Gifts for Bakers at Every Level

Whether they specialize in sweet treats or savory breads, we found a gift for the baker in your life!

15+ Stocking Stuffers Under $15 Everyone Will Love

These little gifts will be the star of any holiday celebration.

30 White Elephant Gifts Everyone Will Want to Trade For

Everything on this list costs less than $50!

15 Gifts for Cheese Lovers

These gifts are as satisfying as a cheese pull.

10 Personalized Gifts for the Kitchen That We Love

It's easier than ever to add a personal touch to your gifts this holiday season.

15 State-Shaped Gifts That'll Make You Think of Home

Because there really is no place like it.

Holiday Gift Guide

