14 Pumpkin Bread Recipes You'll Want to Bake Year-Round
Pumpkin goes perfectly with chocolate, cranberries and a whole lot more, especially when baked into a delicious quick bread.
Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice
Break out your best loaf pan, because there’s no way you’ll be able to browse through these recipes and not immediately want to try one. We can’t choose a favorite pumpkin recipe — how can you choose between pumpkin pie, roasted pumpkin seeds and pumpkin soup, all perfect in their own way? But we can easily say pumpkin bread is a classic we never get tired of making. The great thing about it is that it’s easy to enjoy year-round; many of these recipes call for canned pumpkin, so there’s no need to wait until fall. (If you’re at the height of PSL season, though, and want to pair your next slice with a pumpkin spice latte, we support that!) Start with our recipe for The Best Pumpkin Bread. It's perfectly moist, easy to make and not too sweet. You can toast it and slather with butter or cream cheese, or maybe even try a slice with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup.
Get the Recipe: The Best Pumpkin Bread
Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
We combined the beloved ingredients in pumpkin bread — creamy pumpkin puree, warm fall spices and a generous pour of vanilla — but omitted any dairy or eggs for a completely plant-based seasonal treat. Vegan dark chocolate chips stirred into the batter and scattered on top add extra flavor and texture.
Get the Recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
Cheesecake-Stuffed Pumpkin Bread
This take on everyone's favorite fall quick bread hides a decadent surprise inside: a rich swirl of cheesecake.
Get the Recipe: Cheesecake-Stuffed Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin-Shaped Pumpkin Bread
This yeasted bread, made with pumpkin puree, brown sugar and a hint of cinnamon, is sure to become a fall favorite. Thanks to a few cleverly placed pieces of kitchen twine that shape the dough as it rises, the resulting loaf looks just like a pumpkin — complete with a fragrant cinnamon-stick stem!
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin-Shaped Pumpkin Bread
3-Ingredient Pumpkin Bread
This pumpkin bread is beautiful enough to give as a present — and it requires only three ingredients! The secret is in using pumpkin pie filling, which is already generously spiced and sweetened. Combine it with cake mix and you get a ton of flavor with very little effort.
Get the Recipe: 3-Ingredient Pumpkin Bread
Chai-Spiced Pumpkin Loaf
Kardea’s four-ingredient glaze is what really sets this bread apart from the rest. All you need is confectioners' sugar, strongly steeped chai tea, heavy cream and a pinch of cinnamon.
Get the Recipe: Chai-Spiced Pumpkin Loaf
Pumpkin Cranberry Loaf
Fans rave about Molly’s maple-infused pumpkin bread. Press fresh or frozen cranberries into the top of the batter and sprinkle with turbinado sugar before baking. The tartness of the berries will complement the sweet bread perfectly.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Cranberry Loaf
Pumpkin Banana Bread
The combination of ripe bananas and creamy pumpkin puree is a match made in heaven. The dynamic duo provides a perfectly moist, tender and not-too-sweet spiced quick bread that can be enjoyed all year long.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Banana Bread
Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread
Thanks to miniature chocolate chips baked into the batter, you’ll have chocolate in every bite of this delicious pumpkin bread.
Get the Recipe: Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread
Chocolate-Pumpkin Swirl Bread with Marmalade Butter
Chocolate and orange go well together, and chocolate and pumpkin are delicious together, so why not enjoy them all at once? Simply mix butter with marmalade and a touch of orange zest for the best topper for Bobby’s chocolaty pumpkin bread.
Get the Recipe: Chocolate-Pumpkin Swirl Bread with Marmalade Butter
Pumpkin Monkey Bread with Orange Pumpkin Glaze
We know this isn’t your traditional pumpkin quick bread, but hear us out: Anyone who grew up on monkey bread will love this pumpkin-spiced version. Toss store-bought biscuit dough together with pumpkin pie spice and sugar, mix some pumpkin puree and brown sugar into melted butter, then fill a Bundt pan with layer upon layer of sweet-spicy goodness.
Get the Recipe: Katie Lee's Pumpkin Monkey Bread with Orange Pumpkin Glaze
Pumpkin Cheesecake Babka
Swirl together sweet cream cheese, warm spices and a yeasted pumpkin dough to create a seasonal take on babka that's perfect for the brunch table. The best part? This recipe makes two large loaves.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Babka
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread
When the weather grows cold and the evenings grow dark early, a slice of moist pumpkin bread makes everything better. You can roast a pumpkin and puree the flesh for this pumpkin bread — or simply use the old pureed pumpkin in a can. It works wonderfully here too.
Get the Recipe: Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin Bread
Use a box grater or the shredding disc on a food processor to turn a small pumpkin into the star ingredient for this easy bread. Stir toasted pumpkin seeds into the batter to really elevate the loaf.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Bread