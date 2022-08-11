14 Pumpkin Bread Recipes You'll Want to Bake Year-Round

Break out your best loaf pan, because there’s no way you’ll be able to browse through these recipes and not immediately want to try one. We can’t choose a favorite pumpkin recipe — how can you choose between pumpkin pie, roasted pumpkin seeds and pumpkin soup, all perfect in their own way? But we can easily say pumpkin bread is a classic we never get tired of making. The great thing about it is that it’s easy to enjoy year-round; many of these recipes call for canned pumpkin, so there’s no need to wait until fall. (If you’re at the height of PSL season, though, and want to pair your next slice with a pumpkin spice latte, we support that!) Start with our recipe for The Best Pumpkin Bread. It's perfectly moist, easy to make and not too sweet. You can toast it and slather with butter or cream cheese, or maybe even try a slice with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup.