A Make-Ahead Feast: Ina Garten's Thanksgiving Menu

You make the gravy base and refrigerate for up to a week or freeze for up to 3 months. "No one wants to stand around hoping their gravy won't be lumpy at the moment the turkey comes out of the oven. With this recipe, that will never happen!" says Ina. Roast and slice the turkey and assemble it on the gravy. Cover and leave at room temperature for up to 1 hour before reheating in the oven.