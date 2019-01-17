A Make-Ahead Feast: Ina Garten's Thanksgiving Menu
The Barefoot Contessa shows us how to prepare the whole meal ahead of time — even the turkey!
Make-Ahead Roast Turkey and Gravy
You make the gravy base and refrigerate for up to a week or freeze for up to 3 months. "No one wants to stand around hoping their gravy won't be lumpy at the moment the turkey comes out of the oven. With this recipe, that will never happen!" says Ina. Roast and slice the turkey and assemble it on the gravy. Cover and leave at room temperature for up to 1 hour before reheating in the oven.
Get the Recipe: Roast Turkey and Gravy with Onions and Sage
Baked Farro and Butternut Squash
"This is a recipe from California chef Maria Sinskey," shares Ina. "The flavors and textures are amazing." Assemble the dish, including the bacon and parmesan, and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Bake before serving.
Get the Recipe: Baked Farro and Butternut Squash
Leek and Artichoke Bread Pudding
Get the Recipe: Leek and Artichoke Bread Pudding
Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Lemon-Ginger Molasses Cake with Whipped Cream
Get the Recipe: Lemon-Ginger Molasses Cake with Whipped Cream