I Promise Making Your Own Paneer Is Worth It, and It’s Way Easier Than You Think

To make paneer, all you need is two ingredients: a lemon and whole milk. Start by bringing the milk to a gentle boil. This only takes a few minutes, plus frequent stirring to make sure it doesn’t burn. When it starts to really bubble, turn off the heat and add the lemon juice. The acid will cause the milk to separate into curds and whey. Next, strain everything out into a cheesecloth-lined colander so you’re only left with the solids. Squeeze them into a ball, and let the remaining liquid drain out for a few minutes. Then, press into a flat disk. Put a plate on top and weigh it down with a can for about 20 minutes, so the disk becomes firm and compact. And that’s it! In 45 minutes, much of which is totally hands-off, your paneer is ready to eat as-is, cook with or store in the fridge.