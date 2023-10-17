Klancy Miller’s ‘For the Culture’ Celebrates and Magnifies Black Women and Femmes in Food

The resulting work features stunning illustrations and photographs, an idea planted by friend and illustrator George McCalman, and spearheaded by photographer Kelly Marshall and illustrator Sarah Madden. Many readers will find themselves brought back to childhood memories at church or picnics through Sicily Johnson’s catfish and spaghetti, and wholly absorbed in Brooklyn baker Lani Halliday’s spiced oatmeal cookie cake, one of several desserts in the book that brings about comfort and warmth. Recognizing the need to celebrate the past and present, Miller invoked the writing of Black chefs and authors such as Zella Palmer and Korsha Wilson to reflect on stalwarts Lena Richard and Barbara Elaine Smith (B. Smith), both of whom have continued to influence American foodways beyond their passing. Savannah baker and pastry chef Cheryl Day reflects on lessons learned during an expansive career that has sweetened the lives of Georgians for years. Inclusive in scope and production, Miller was intentional about featuring individuals at different stages of their careers, featuring long-time food media mavens like the indefatigable Carla Hall, and highlighting the work of Rahanna Bisseret Martinez, a cookbook author who was still a teenager when the book was in production. The range of professions and experiences reflected are demonstrative of the enduring legacy of Black women in food that has and will continue to influence generations.