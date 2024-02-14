For a Sweet, Spicy and Sour Punch of Flavor, Just Add Achar

Purchasing a pre-packaged jar of achar is a tempting no-fuss option, but there’s something to be said about concocting a batch at home, based on your own personal preference. A general rule of thumb is to consider the quality of ingredients when preparing your achar. In the case of aam ka achar, it is important to use raw mangoes at the peak of their season, and ferment them with high-quality spices and oil. With little to mask the pure flavor of the ingredients, the thought and care put into their quality goes a long way.