discovery+

Walmart's Black Friday Sales Are Starting Next Week

Start adding kitchen products to your cart now!

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
November 02, 2022
By: Allison Russo

Related To:

Shopping

Black Friday is kicking off earlier than ever this year at Walmart. Starting online on Monday, November 7 at 7pm ET, you'll be able to browse Walmart's first Black Friday Deals for Days event. And though the deals start on November 7, Walmart will be dropping a series of savings events every Monday in November.

Want to start shopping even earlier? Walmart+ members will get seven-hour, head-start access to these Black Friday deals. If you're not a member yet, this is the perfect time to sign up. For two days only, new members can snag an annual Walmart+ membership for just $49. Plus, you'll be able to start shopping each Monday at noon rather than 7pm.

In a press release, Charles Redfield, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S, says, “Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year.”

This year, expect to see discounts on home products, electronics, toys and apparel, including savings on some of our favorite brands, including Dyson, Shark and Apple. Walmart is also promising a better-than-ever online shopping experience for Black Friday this year.

Here are some of the deals you can shop in Walmart's first Black Friday Deals for Days event of the year starting November 7. Prefer shopping in person? You can snag these deals at your local Walmart stores starting November 9.

Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker

$55
Walmart

This Keurig model will be on sale in four colors and will make a great holiday gift for any college student or small-space dweller on your shopping list.

Buy It

Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine for the Home Bar, 2 Glass Spirit Bottles, 55310

$369.95
Walmart

If you want to enjoy a premium cocktail at home without getting out your shaker, add the Bartesian to your Walmart shopping cart. It uses capsules to create single-serve cocktails, including everything from margaritas to mai tais.

Buy It

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

$259
Walmart

This cordless vacuum is a must-have for pet owners, and you'll save more than $100 on November 7. It has a lightweight design for easy handling and a removable handheld vacuum so you can suction up pet fur from every corner of your house.

Buy It

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum

$489
Walmart

Dyson makes some of the best vacuums out there and is another great pet vacuum option that will be on sale at Walmart on November 7. This one is designed with Dyson's Ball technology that makes it easy to navigate around furniture and any other obstacles in your home.

Buy It

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

$449
Walmart

Save nearly 50% on this robot vacuum next week — it has a self-emptying design that will make it so easy to keep your floors clean.

Buy It

Farberware Easy Clean Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set

$35
Walmart.com

This budget-friendly cookware set is a great gift for any aspiring home cook or anyone on your list who's about to move into their first apartment. It's nonstick and dishwasher-safe for easy care and will be on sale in two different color options.

Buy It

Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer

$38
Walmart

If you don't have an air fryer yet (or want to give one as a gift!), snag this less-than-$40 model. It has a sleek, stainless steel design that will look great on any countertop, and it's pre-programmed with smart settings like fries, wings and bacon for easy cooking.

Buy It

Roku Streaming Stick with Voice Remote

$46.47
Walmart

Snag this streaming stick for $20 — it's a perfect stocking stuffer for anyone on your holiday shopping list. They'll love being able to stream Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu and more.

Buy It

Samsung Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

$149
Walmart

If you love to listen to music while you cook, level up your kitchen sound system with this Samsung sound bar. It will be less than $100 starting on November 7, and is designed to provide a surround sound experience to any room you put it in.

Buy It

