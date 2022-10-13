Celebrate the Season with a Fresh Batch of Holiday Programming
Bobby Flay and more of your favorite Food Network stars are bringing a bunch of holiday cheer.
‘Tis almost the season and Food Network is ready to celebrate with a full lineup of festive series and specials for the whole family to enjoy. Bobby Flay keeps it all in the Food Network family in the six-episode holiday event Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, premiering Tuesday, November 8 at 9|8c. Each episode is supersized to one hour and the Beat Bobby Flay format is expanded to three rounds with a team element – and in Bobby’s biggest nightmare, only the toughest chefs are entering the kitchen to take him down. Fans can check out Food Network's social pages to find out how Bobby celebrates the holidays, plus get sneak peeks of the competition each week by using #BeatBobbyFlay #HolidayThrowdown.
Christmas Cookie Challenge continues the yearly tradition beginning Sunday, November 6 at 8|7c as hosts Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson welcome the most talented cookie makers around to craft stunning creations from rotating carousels and ornaments to heavenly angels. In the eight-episode season, themes include a “Christmas love” couples competition and gingerbread challenge to build a dazzlingly detailed downtown North Pole scene. Each week, only one winner takes home the coveted golden ornament and $10,000 prize. Viewers can go behind the scenes with Ree and Eddie at FoodNetwork.com/ChristmasCookieChallenge and share their favorite cooking creations using #ChristmasCookieChallenge.
Just in time for eggnog and Yule logs, nine teams of talented cake and sugar artists compete for sweet victory in the eight-episode return of Holiday Wars on Sunday, November 6 at 9|8c. Host Jeff Mauro and judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira challenge these elite bakers to create over-the-top cakes inspired by traditional holiday tales. In the end, only one team walks away with the Holiday Wars championship title and the grand prize: an all-expenses paid trip to see Iceland’s Northern Lights – and perhaps a glimpse of Santa Clause. Each week fans can head to Food Network's social pages using #HolidayWars as Jeff, Shinmin and Aarti share how-to’s, take on challenges and relive the unforgettable moments from the competition.
A new season of Holiday Baking Championship returns on Monday, November 7 at 8|7c with a special two-hour premiere. Jesse Palmer hosts, with a dozen of the best holiday bakers in America showcasing their superb baking skills over eight episodes. Judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Carla Hall determine which baker rises above the rest through weekly dessert challenges, earning $25,000, a spot in Food Network Magazine and the title of Holiday Baking Champion. Fans can get exclusive baking and decorating tips from judge Carla Hall at FoodNetwork.com/HolidayBakingChampionship and get additional baking tips, play holiday-themed games with Duff, Nancy and Jesse and follow along with the competition on social media using #HolidayBakingChampionship.
The baking action continues Monday, November 7 at 10|9c on as host and judge Carla Hall brings audiences inside the festive world of gingerbread in seven-episode spin-off Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown. Three teams of talented gingerbread artists face off in each standalone one-hour episode, where Carla and judges Kalen Allen and Stephanie Boswell determine whose gingerbread work is the finest. Viewers can follow Carla, Stephanie and Kalen behind the scenes with holiday-themed games and decorating ideas on social media using #HolidayBakingChampionship #GingerbreadShowdown.
On Monday, November 28 at 9|8c for the first time ever, four previous Kids Baking Championship winners are showing off their incredible skills in the all-new hour-long special Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming. Hosts and judges Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli challenge the champs to bring the holiday cheer with “Decked Out Yule Logs” for the chance to win a prize package worth $10,000. Viewers can meet the kid competitors and get a behind-the-scenes look at the competition at FoodNetwork.com/KidsBakingChampionship and share their favorite holiday treats and which kid baker they’re rooting for on social media using #KidsBakingChampionship.
Fans can check out FoodNetwork.com throughout the holidays for behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive set tours, photo galleries and get tips from the hosts and judges themselves.