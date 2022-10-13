Celebrate the Season with a Fresh Batch of Holiday Programming

‘Tis almost the season and Food Network is ready to celebrate with a full lineup of festive series and specials for the whole family to enjoy. Bobby Flay keeps it all in the Food Network family in the six-episode holiday event Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, premiering Tuesday, November 8 at 9|8c. Each episode is supersized to one hour and the Beat Bobby Flay format is expanded to three rounds with a team element – and in Bobby’s biggest nightmare, only the toughest chefs are entering the kitchen to take him down. Fans can check out Food Network's social pages to find out how Bobby celebrates the holidays, plus get sneak peeks of the competition each week by using #BeatBobbyFlay #HolidayThrowdown.



Christmas Cookie Challenge continues the yearly tradition beginning Sunday, November 6 at 8|7c as hosts Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson welcome the most talented cookie makers around to craft stunning creations from rotating carousels and ornaments to heavenly angels. In the eight-episode season, themes include a “Christmas love” couples competition and gingerbread challenge to build a dazzlingly detailed downtown North Pole scene. Each week, only one winner takes home the coveted golden ornament and $10,000 prize. Viewers can go behind the scenes with Ree and Eddie at FoodNetwork.com/ChristmasCookieChallenge and share their favorite cooking creations using #ChristmasCookieChallenge.