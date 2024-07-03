Recipes
What Foods Should You Avoid Before Swimming?

Eating may not increase your risk of drowning, but there are still good reasons to be mindful of when and what you eat.

July 03, 2024
By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

Healthy

Photo by: AzmanL/Getty Images

AzmanL/Getty Images

It’s the best time of year to head to the nearest pool, ocean or lake. Swimmers big and small have heard the adage to avoid swimming after a meal for fear of cramping and drowning, but is there any science to this mantra? Here are the physiological facts behind eating and swimming, plus some foods to avoid before you dive in.

Eating something to fuel any type of activity, including swimming, is always a good idea but giving yourself time to digest those nutrients is vital to allowing that food to be converted to energy. While having food in your stomach may not increase your risk of drowning like the old wives’ tale goes, there are some good reasons to give yourself time to digest that meal or snack before swimming.

Several physiological changes occur when you plunge into the water. The change in temperature plus the increased movement of your arms and legs to swim redirects blood flow from the core of your body (where your stomach is). This switch may lead to abdominal discomfort and mild cramping if you are actively digesting food. Along the same lines, if you’ve ever jumped in the water and immediately gotten the urge to head to the bathroom, you can attribute that to the pressure of the water pushing on your abdomen.

These bodily functions are totally normal and can easily be remedied by considering digestion time and gravitating away from certain foods. Keep the pool party going by shying away from these five foods and beverages before diving in.

2124351814

Photo by: Irina Marwan/Getty Images

Irina Marwan/Getty Images

French Fries

Skip this snack bar staple before you head into the water. High-fat fried foods like French fries take a lot longer to digest – the same goes for fried chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks and other snack shack favorites.

Spicy Foods

A beach day may not be the best time for lots of spicy foods. From snacks to spices to specialty sandwiches, be mindful of the spice level to avoid potential stomach upset that could derail your swim plans.

1314759474

Photo by: Dimensions/Getty Images

Dimensions/Getty Images

Alcohol

A poolside cocktail is one of life’s greatest pleasures, but keep the alcoholic beverages to a minimum when you’re headed to the water. Not only does alcohol impair your ability to swim, but it can also exacerbate dehydration during a day in the hot sun. Stay well hydrated by drinking glasses of water between cocktail orders.

Coffee

Caffeinated beverages like coffee can speed up digestion by stimulating the natural movement of food through the gastrointestinal tract. Since the water is already providing some extra pressure, keep the caffeine to a minimum right before diving in.

Hearty Salads

While no one should turn down the opportunity to eat more vegetables, a large bowl filled with raw vegetables and other high-fiber add-ins like beans, avocado, nuts and seeds may leave you feeling overly full if not fully digested before swimming.

