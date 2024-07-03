What Foods Should You Avoid Before Swimming?

Several physiological changes occur when you plunge into the water. The change in temperature plus the increased movement of your arms and legs to swim redirects blood flow from the core of your body (where your stomach is). This switch may lead to abdominal discomfort and mild cramping if you are actively digesting food. Along the same lines, if you’ve ever jumped in the water and immediately gotten the urge to head to the bathroom, you can attribute that to the pressure of the water pushing on your abdomen.