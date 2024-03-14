Should You Wait To Cool Leftovers Before Storing in the Refrigerator?

Once you’re ready to store leftovers, they need to be cooled to around 70 degrees Fahrenheit (which is typically room temperature) for the refrigerator to be able to handle them safely. Placing piping hot food in the fridge can come with several consequences. It can heat up surrounding food that is being stored in the refrigerator, which is hazardous from a food safety perspective. This can also make the refrigerator work harder to regulate the temperature, which can increase your electricity bill and put more wear and tear on your appliance. Plus, putting a too-hot, locked-tight storage container, especially glass, straight into a cold fridge could lead to the container breaking.