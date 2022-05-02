20 Tasty Twists on Chicken and Rice
You’ll never be bored by these dinnertime staples again!
Winner, Winner Chicken-and-Rice Dinner
Chicken and rice are two ingredients that are probably in your kitchen right now. And we’re willing to bet that you use them often. But, just because you're cooking with staples doesn’t mean they can’t be exciting. Paired with a few special ingredients, spices and seasonings, chicken and rice can easily be transformed into any number of flavor-packed dishes. Whether you’re craving carb-heavy comfort food or simply need a family-friendly dinner made with familiar ingredients, you’ll find that these recipes fit the bill. Take this version of the classic chicken and rice, for example. We use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (which cook up in exactly the same amount of time as the rice!) to guarantee the poultry remains juicy. A quick broil at the end creates the perfect crispy skin and gives a little crunch to the rice and vegetables, making this a meal that no one can say 'no' to!
Chicken and Snow Pea Fried Rice with Peanuts
If you've got leftover rice on hand then you can whip up fried rice for 4 in a matter of minutes. We opt for chicken thighs here because they won't dry out during the cooking process. Finishing touches like chopped peanuts and sliced scallions make this chicken and rice dish restaurant-worthy!
Roast Chicken with Rice and Salsa Verde
You don't need to sacrifice flavor while trying to save some cash. We've made a simple roast chicken meal that tastes anything but. Served with fresh salsa verde and satisfying rice and veggies, you won't be giving up anything while protecting your wallet.
Healthy Slow Cooker Chicken and Rice Soup
Lemon and dill brighten the deep flavors of this low-and-slow soup for the soul.
Chicken and Rice with Olives
Chicken dinners never have to be bland again! Dress yours up with salty olives and a splash of lemon juice. Bright, tangy and delicious!
Chicken and Rice Paprikash Casserole
Chicken paprikash becomes a one-dish dinner in this casserole. Bell peppers aren't traditional, but they add a lot of vitamin C to the dish and natural sweetness. The brown rice soaks up the sauce and becomes incredibly rich and satisfying, but maintains a nice chew.
One-Pan Chicken and Rice with Preserved Lemon
This skillet chicken and basmati rice dish is anything but plain and humble. A homemade seasoning mix, preserved lemon and spiced and pan-seared chicken breasts give the dish bold flavor that’s hard to resist. It’s quick enough to make as a delicious weeknight dinner but tasty enough for entertaining or a special-occasion meal.
Arroz con Pollo
What makes this dish extra tasty? Ingrid's homemade "Delicioso Adobo" — a blend of humble pantry spices that work together to bring etra flavor to every bite.
Masala Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Bowl
Broiled cauliflower helps bulk up these rice bowls, stretching 2 chicken breasts and a bit of rice — to feed 4 people.
Instant Pot Chicken with Rice and Peas
It doesn't get quicker than this! With the help of your Instant Pot, you can have this crowd-pleasing dish on the table in well under an hour — any night of the week.
Cuban Baked Chicken with Sweet Peppers and Yellow Rice
Tender cuts of chicken are browned and cooked with aromatics, bell peppers, spices, rice and peas in this mouthwatering one-pot feast referred to as arroz con pollo in Cuba and other parts of Latin America. We use turmeric and cumin for a bright pop of color instead of the typical sazon seasoning or homemade spice mix.
Chicken, Mushroom and Wild Rice Casserole
Jeff's easy trick for making the tastiest chicken and rice casserole? He deglazes the pan with sherry before adding the rice. That way, the grains can absorb all the flavors of the aromatics and wine as it cooks.
Healthy Grilled Chicken-and-Rice Foil Packs
If you're looking to cook something besides burgers and dogs the next time you fire up the grill, this low-fat chicken dinner will do the trick. Be sure to use converted rice instead of regular for this recipe (each grain contains tiny pinholes so it cooks faster than conventional rice).
Baked Orange Chicken and Brown Rice
This high-protein, whole-grain dish is easy to throw together. We love using chicken thighs, because they're budget friendly and stay moist while baking with the rice.
Easy Tex-Mex Chicken and Rice
Ree transforms plain, old rotisserie chicken and rice with seasonings like chili powder, cumin and cayenne — for a meal that's bursting with flavor.
Smoky Chicken, Broccoli Rabe and Wild Rice Casserole
Wondering how to easily elevate your classic chicken and rice casserole? How about fragrant rosemary and nutty sliced almonds?
Foil-Packet Rice with Chorizo and Chicken
Frozen rice is a versatile shortcut ingredient and the key to these flavorful foil packs. The rice is layered in while still frozen to provide a buffer of time that keeps it from overcooking. As the rice thaws, the other ingredients start cooking and lightly char and then the rice can absorb all the bubbling liquids and rendering inside the pack.
Chicken Wild Rice Hotdish
An easy and delicious way to turn leftover chicken and pantry crackers into a brand-new dish? Molly's comforting hot dish!
Chicken and Mushroom Fried Rice
We like to use chicken thighs in this dish because they stay nice and juicy, even when they're cooked over high heat. Season with soy sauce, sesame oil and fresh ginger fora twist on fried rice you'll make again and again.
Raffy's Chicken and Rice
The secret ingredient in this take on chicken and rice is milk. It helps tenderize the chicken and gives the finished dish just a hint of creaminess.
