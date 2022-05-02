20 Tasty Twists on Chicken and Rice

Chicken and rice are two ingredients that are probably in your kitchen right now. And we’re willing to bet that you use them often. But, just because you're cooking with staples doesn’t mean they can’t be exciting. Paired with a few special ingredients, spices and seasonings, chicken and rice can easily be transformed into any number of flavor-packed dishes. Whether you’re craving carb-heavy comfort food or simply need a family-friendly dinner made with familiar ingredients, you’ll find that these recipes fit the bill. Take this version of the classic chicken and rice, for example. We use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (which cook up in exactly the same amount of time as the rice!) to guarantee the poultry remains juicy. A quick broil at the end creates the perfect crispy skin and gives a little crunch to the rice and vegetables, making this a meal that no one can say 'no' to!