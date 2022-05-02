Recipes
Recipe of the Day
This image has been distributed to our partners.
Hasselback Chicken Cordon Bleu
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins, as seen on Food Network.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins
Food Network Kitchen’s Slow-Cooker Brisket for Summer Slow Cooker/Zucchini Fries/Picnic Brick-Pressed Sandwiches, as seen on Food Network.
Slow-Cooker Brisket
Mofongo Stuffed with Criollo Shrimp Stew
Food Network Kitchen’s Air Fryer Chicken Wings, as seen on Food Network.
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Kellogg’s Takes After Instant Ramen, Releasing Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’
Fried burrata served with cherry tomato sauce, balsamic glaze, and toasted ciabatta
12 of the Biggest Trends In Food Right Now
McDonald’s Reintroduces an ’80s Classic: The Cheese Danish
Currently Obsessed With...
Dunkaroos Releases New Flavor: Orange Sherbet
A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust
Shop
What's New
8 Products That Will Keep Your Fridge Organized
Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry
Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level
Homemade hot chocolate with mini marshmallow in a blue enamel mug on a light slate background.Rustic style.
The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes
11 Decorative Loaf Pans That'll Completely Transform Your Fall Pumpkin Bread
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

20 Tasty Twists on Chicken and Rice

You’ll never be bored by these dinnertime staples again!

February 11, 2022
By: Lauren Tom Cerone

Related To:

Chicken and Rice Chicken Recipes Poultry Rice Recipes

Photo By: Matt Armendariz

Photo By: Armando Rafael

Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher

Photo By: Armando Rafael

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©Copyright 2015

Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Richard Freeda

Photo By: Armando Rafael

Photo By: Melissa Libertelli

Winner, Winner Chicken-and-Rice Dinner

Chicken and rice are two ingredients that are probably in your kitchen right now. And we’re willing to bet that you use them often. But, just because you're cooking with staples doesn’t mean they can’t be exciting. Paired with a few special ingredients, spices and seasonings, chicken and rice can easily be transformed into any number of flavor-packed dishes. Whether you’re craving carb-heavy comfort food or simply need a family-friendly dinner made with familiar ingredients, you’ll find that these recipes fit the bill. Take this version of the classic chicken and rice, for example. We use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (which cook up in exactly the same amount of time as the rice!) to guarantee the poultry remains juicy. A quick broil at the end creates the perfect crispy skin and gives a little crunch to the rice and vegetables, making this a meal that no one can say 'no' to!

Get the Recipe: The Best Chicken and Rice

Chicken and Snow Pea Fried Rice with Peanuts

If you've got leftover rice on hand then you can whip up fried rice for 4 in a matter of minutes. We opt for chicken thighs here because they won't dry out during the cooking process. Finishing touches like chopped peanuts and sliced scallions make this chicken and rice dish restaurant-worthy!

Get the Recipe: Chicken and Snow Pea Fried Rice with Peanuts

Roast Chicken with Rice and Salsa Verde

You don't need to sacrifice flavor while trying to save some cash. We've made a simple roast chicken meal that tastes anything but. Served with fresh salsa verde and satisfying rice and veggies, you won't be giving up anything while protecting your wallet.

Get the Recipe: Roast Chicken with Rice and Salsa Verde

Healthy Slow Cooker Chicken and Rice Soup

Lemon and dill brighten the deep flavors of this low-and-slow soup for the soul.

Get the Recipe: Healthy Slow Cooker Chicken and Rice Soup

Chicken and Rice with Olives

Chicken dinners never have to be bland again! Dress yours up with salty olives and a splash of lemon juice. Bright, tangy and delicious!

Get the Recipe: Chicken and Rice with Olives

Chicken and Rice Paprikash Casserole

Chicken paprikash becomes a one-dish dinner in this casserole. Bell peppers aren't traditional, but they add a lot of vitamin C to the dish and natural sweetness. The brown rice soaks up the sauce and becomes incredibly rich and satisfying, but maintains a nice chew.

Get the Recipe: Chicken and Rice Paprikash Casserole

One-Pan Chicken and Rice with Preserved Lemon

This skillet chicken and basmati rice dish is anything but plain and humble. A homemade seasoning mix, preserved lemon and spiced and pan-seared chicken breasts give the dish bold flavor that’s hard to resist. It’s quick enough to make as a delicious weeknight dinner but tasty enough for entertaining or a special-occasion meal.

Get the Recipe: One-Pan Chicken and Rice with Preserved Lemon

Arroz con Pollo

What makes this dish extra tasty? Ingrid's homemade "Delicioso Adobo" — a blend of humble pantry spices that work together to bring etra flavor to every bite.

Get the Recipe: Arroz con Pollo

Masala Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Broiled cauliflower helps bulk up these rice bowls, stretching 2 chicken breasts and a bit of rice — to feed 4 people.

Get the Recipe: Masala Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Instant Pot Chicken with Rice and Peas

It doesn't get quicker than this! With the help of your Instant Pot, you can have this crowd-pleasing dish on the table in well under an hour — any night of the week.

Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken with Rice and Peas

Cuban Baked Chicken with Sweet Peppers and Yellow Rice

Tender cuts of chicken are browned and cooked with aromatics, bell peppers, spices, rice and peas in this mouthwatering one-pot feast referred to as arroz con pollo in Cuba and other parts of Latin America. We use turmeric and cumin for a bright pop of color instead of the typical sazon seasoning or homemade spice mix.

Get the Recipe: Cuban Baked Chicken with Sweet Peppers and Yellow Rice

Chicken, Mushroom and Wild Rice Casserole

Jeff's easy trick for making the tastiest chicken and rice casserole? He deglazes the pan with sherry before adding the rice. That way, the grains can absorb all the flavors of the aromatics and wine as it cooks.

Get the Recipe: Chicken, Mushroom and Wild Rice Casserole

Healthy Grilled Chicken-and-Rice Foil Packs

If you're looking to cook something besides burgers and dogs the next time you fire up the grill, this low-fat chicken dinner will do the trick. Be sure to use converted rice instead of regular for this recipe (each grain contains tiny pinholes so it cooks faster than conventional rice).

Get the Recipe: Healthy Grilled Chicken-and-Rice Foil Packs

Baked Orange Chicken and Brown Rice

This high-protein, whole-grain dish is easy to throw together. We love using chicken thighs, because they're budget friendly and stay moist while baking with the rice.

Get the Recipe: Baked Orange Chicken and Brown Rice

Easy Tex-Mex Chicken and Rice

Ree transforms plain, old rotisserie chicken and rice with seasonings like chili powder, cumin and cayenne — for a meal that's bursting with flavor.

Get the Recipe: Easy Tex-Mex Chicken and Rice

Smoky Chicken, Broccoli Rabe and Wild Rice Casserole

Wondering how to easily elevate your classic chicken and rice casserole? How about fragrant rosemary and nutty sliced almonds?

Get the Recipe: Smoky Chicken, Broccoli Rabe and Wild Rice Casserole

Foil-Packet Rice with Chorizo and Chicken

Frozen rice is a versatile shortcut ingredient and the key to these flavorful foil packs. The rice is layered in while still frozen to provide a buffer of time that keeps it from overcooking. As the rice thaws, the other ingredients start cooking and lightly char and then the rice can absorb all the bubbling liquids and rendering inside the pack.

Get the Recipe: Foil-Packet Rice with Chorizo and Chicken

Chicken Wild Rice Hotdish

An easy and delicious way to turn leftover chicken and pantry crackers into a brand-new dish? Molly's comforting hot dish!

Get the Recipe: Chicken Wild Rice Hotdish

Chicken and Mushroom Fried Rice

We like to use chicken thighs in this dish because they stay nice and juicy, even when they're cooked over high heat. Season with soy sauce, sesame oil and fresh ginger fora twist on fried rice you'll make again and again.

Get the Recipe: Chicken and Mushroom Fried Rice

Raffy's Chicken and Rice

The secret ingredient in this take on chicken and rice is milk. It helps tenderize the chicken and gives the finished dish just a hint of creaminess.

Get the Recipe: Raffy's Chicken and Rice

Next Up

Try This at Home: How to Make Paella 14 Photos

Our Best Shredded Chicken Recipes 10 Photos

How to Butterfly a Chicken 6 Photos

How to Portion a Roast Chicken 7 Photos

How to Break Down a Chicken 13 Photos

Beer Can Chicken Recipes That'll Make This Method Your Favorite 9 Photos

How to Dredge Cutlets 7 Photos

The Kitchen's Best-Ever Chicken Recipes 45 Photos

Chicken Dinner Recipes 9 Photos

Our Best Baked Chicken Recipes 32 Photos

We Recommend

58 Chicken Thigh Recipes You’ll Make All the Time 58 Photos

Our Best Shredded Chicken Recipes 10 Photos

76 Grilled Chicken Recipes You'll Make All Summer Long 76 Photos

50 Stir-Fries

Chicken Dinner Recipes 9 Photos

Spotlight Recipes: Chicken Tonight

Related Pages