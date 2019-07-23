Our Best Grilled Pork Chop Recipes
The summer is all about grilling. Why rely on the same old steak and chicken options when you can vary your spread with juicy, char-grilled pork chops? Pork chops are often cooked indoors and left for enjoyment during the colder months, but they're an excellent option during the summer too. Challenge convention! Throw them on the grill!
Photo By: Stephen Johnson ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: Ryan Dausch
Photo By: Matt Armendariz
Photo By: Armando Rafael
Photo By: RYAN DAUSCH
Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: RYAN DAUSCH
Photo By: CON POULOS
Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2012, Television Food Network, GP. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: Alice Gao ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
©Con Poulos
Photo By: David M. Russell ©2015 Watershed Visual Media, LLC
Chipotle Orange Glazed Pork Chops
Orange juice is an irregularly appreciated ingredient that plays a huge role in some of the greatest cooking. Take this Chipotle Orange Glazed Pork Chop, for example. The combination of maple syrup, orange juice concentrate and chipotle in adobo creates a harmonic balance of acidity, sweetness and spice that shines through when applied to grilled pork chops.
Get the Recipe: Chipotle Orange Glazed Pork Chops
Grilled Pork and Ratatouille
This recipe establishes a new twist on classic ratatouille by introducing grilled pork chops into the dish. The sweetness of cooked eggplant, zucchini and tomatoes and the rich, earthy notes within the pork strike the perfect balance.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Pork and Ratatouille
Grilled Rosemary Pork Chops with Escarole
Fragrant rosemary works with salt, pepper and olive oil to create beautifully aromatic grilled pork chops. Sides of butter beans and escarole add bright, fresh elements to the dish, balancing the richness of the chop and creating a fantastic meal for a busy weeknight or a special weekend dinner.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Rosemary Pork Chops with Escarole
Easy Grilled Pork Chops
When you’re looking for a quick solution for those pork chops that have been sitting in your fridge for a few days, turn to this Easy Grilled Pork Chop recipe. Simply marinated in a honey-vinegar-cumin-red pepper mixture, these chops are better than the sum of their parts, reminding you of why you chose to purchase them at the store in the first place.
Get the Recipe: Easy Grilled Pork Chops
Grilled Pork Chops and Plums
It’s stone fruit season and that means we should be using plums in anything and everything, like in this grilled pork chop dish. Accentuate the sweet tartness of the plums with herbaceous parsley and spicy arugula, then tie each element together with the perfectly seasoned pork chop.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops and Plums
Grilled Mustard Pork Chops with Carrot Salad
Give life and flavor to your pork chops with a mustard rub seasoning. Develop deep grill marks on the pork chops for smoky, complex flavor. Then, bring the tangy bite of the mustard into the entirety of the dish by creating a honey mustard vinaigrette for the accompanying carrot salad.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Mustard Pork Chops with Carrot Salad
25-Minute Grilled Pork Chops with Succotash
When you’re in need of a quick weeknight meal, look no further than this 25-minute recipe. Not only will your dinner be ready fast, but you'll be able to take full advantage of your grill, a summertime staple. Both the pork chops and the corn for the succotash are cooked there.
Get the Recipe: 25-Minute Grilled Pork Chops with Succotash
Filipino Grilled Pork Chops
The star of this Filipino Grilled Pork Chops recipe is the sauce. A spicy umami flavor bomb, the combination of apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, fish sauce, sugar, red pepper flakes and garlic dresses the chops while they’re cooking, and doubles as a dipping sauce. Boil up some white rice to serve alongside and you’ll be in Filipino pork chop Heaven.
Get the Recipe: Filipino Grilled Pork Chops
Grilled Pork Chops with Roasted Garlic Gremolata
The gremolata is great for the summer because it's light, vibrant and herbaceous, AKA everything you want in your summertime dinners! Bright parsley, acidic lemon zest and sweet roasted garlic: We can't think of anything better to pair with grilled pork chops!
Get the Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops with Roasted Garlic Gremolata
Grilled Korean-Style BBQ Pork Chops
This sweet-and-spicy pork chop dish pulls out all the stops with a homemade BBQ sauce, grilled red onions and simply treated baby bok choy. The flavors of soy sauce, chili sauce, toasted sesame oil, light brown sugar, rice vinegar, hoison sauce, fresh ginger and fresh garlic marry together to create a complex sauce riddled with sweet, sour, spicy and umami notes. Big stuff happening here.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Korean-Style BBQ Glazed Pork Chops with Red Onions and Baby Bok Choy
Grilled Pork Chops
Another classic preparation, this recipe treats the pork chops with the care and respect they deserve. Seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper, these pork chops are tender and juicy, prepared simply to bring out the beauty of their classic flavor. We can sometimes get caught up in fancy sides and sauces and this recipe lets us step back and appreciate the ingredient for what it is: delicious!
Get the Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops
Apricot Habanero Grilled Pork Chops
When using particularly hot chilis or spicy peppers, balancing the heat with a bit of sweetness is usually a good idea. A great way to do that? Drawing that sweetness from fruit, whether in fresh, dried or preserved. This Apricot Habanero Pork Chop recipe embraces that mentality through the integration of habanero peppers and apricot preserves, as well as a bit of fresh orange zest.
Get the Recipe: Apricot Habanero Pork Chops
Grilled Pork Chops
Another classic, these simply Grilled Pork Chops are a homerun because they've got just the right amount of seasoning and are char-grilled to perfection. Pair them with exciting sides or keep things simple; whatever you decide you'll be happy with the results.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops
Grilled Pumpkin BBQ-Glazed Pork Chops
If pumpkin picking is your favorite fall activity, then you’re going to love these Grilled Pumpkin BBQ-Glazed Pork Chops. The natural sweetness of pumpkin is highlighted in the sauce, paired with molasses, apple cider vinegar and spices. This BBQ sauce is on the sweeter side, so be sure to pair the chops with brighter or more savory sides, like a garden or potato salad.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Pumpkin BBQ-Glazed Pork Chops
Peach-Mustard Pork Chops
The peach-mustard combo has been a popular one among chefs and home cooks alike for years now. The sweet juiciness of the peach, paired with the spicy bite of the mustard creates a slightly complex marriage of flavors that is beautifully displayed on any protein, like chicken, steak, tofu or, in this case, grilled pork chops.
Get the Recipe: Peach-Mustard Pork Chops
Glazed Double-Cut Pork Chops
Glazing your proteins is a really great way to integrate tons of flavor into the dish. Plus, it results in an incredibly moist cut of meat. Then, simply pair with your favorite veggie or grain and you've got a fantastic meal.
Get the Recipe: Glazed Double-Cut Pork Chops
Grilled Pork Chops with Spicy Zucchini-Pineapple Salsa
Nothing screams summer more than a fresh salsa, whether it is tomato based or zucchini-pineapple based like this version. Intrigued? Try it out for yourself! Combine pineapple, zucchini, fresh mint, a splash of chardonnay, chopped shallots, jalapenos and ginger for a spicy, vibrant sauce that's perfect alongside smoky grilled pork.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops with Spicy Zucchini-Pineapple Salsa