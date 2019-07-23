Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Perfectly Grilled Corn on the Cob
Trending Recipes
Seekh Kebabs
FNK_FriedZucchiniCoins_H
Fried Zucchini Coins
Grilled Pork Chops
Ice Cream Bombe
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Alex vs. America
BBQ USA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most
Is There Hope for the Now Discontinued Choco Taco?
6 "Magic" Vintage Baking Recipes You'll Turn To Again and Again
Currently Obsessed With...
1352566547
How the Dirty Shirley Became the Drink of the Summer
Condiments
The Condiments Restaurant Chefs Can't Live Without
Shop
What's New
8 Backyard Fire Pits You Can Actually Cook On
The Best New Frozen Treats in the Ice Cream Aisle
7 Best Smokers, According to Experts
This MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Is Their Biggest One Yet
The Best Products for Summer Entertaining You Can Buy Now
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Our Best Grilled Pork Chop Recipes

The summer is all about grilling. Why rely on the same old steak and chicken options when you can vary your spread with juicy, char-grilled pork chops? Pork chops are often cooked indoors and left for enjoyment during the colder months, but they're an excellent option during the summer too. Challenge convention! Throw them on the grill!

Related To:

Grilling Pork

Photo By: Stephen Johnson ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Ryan Dausch

Photo By: Matt Armendariz

Photo By: Armando Rafael

Photo By: RYAN DAUSCH

Photo By: Renee Comet ©2013, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: RYAN DAUSCH

Photo By: CON POULOS

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2012, Television Food Network, GP. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Alice Gao ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

©Con Poulos

Photo By: David M. Russell ©2015 Watershed Visual Media, LLC

Chipotle Orange Glazed Pork Chops

Orange juice is an irregularly appreciated ingredient that plays a huge role in some of the greatest cooking. Take this Chipotle Orange Glazed Pork Chop, for example. The combination of maple syrup, orange juice concentrate and chipotle in adobo creates a harmonic balance of acidity, sweetness and spice that shines through when applied to grilled pork chops.

Get the Recipe: Chipotle Orange Glazed Pork Chops

Grilled Pork and Ratatouille

This recipe establishes a new twist on classic ratatouille by introducing grilled pork chops into the dish. The sweetness of cooked eggplant, zucchini and tomatoes and the rich, earthy notes within the pork strike the perfect balance.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Pork and Ratatouille

Grilled Rosemary Pork Chops with Escarole

Fragrant rosemary works with salt, pepper and olive oil to create beautifully aromatic grilled pork chops. Sides of butter beans and escarole add bright, fresh elements to the dish, balancing the richness of the chop and creating a fantastic meal for a busy weeknight or a special weekend dinner.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Rosemary Pork Chops with Escarole

Easy Grilled Pork Chops

When you’re looking for a quick solution for those pork chops that have been sitting in your fridge for a few days, turn to this Easy Grilled Pork Chop recipe. Simply marinated in a honey-vinegar-cumin-red pepper mixture, these chops are better than the sum of their parts, reminding you of why you chose to purchase them at the store in the first place.

Get the Recipe: Easy Grilled Pork Chops

Grilled Pork Chops and Plums

It’s stone fruit season and that means we should be using plums in anything and everything, like in this grilled pork chop dish. Accentuate the sweet tartness of the plums with herbaceous parsley and spicy arugula, then tie each element together with the perfectly seasoned pork chop.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops and Plums

Grilled Mustard Pork Chops with Carrot Salad

Give life and flavor to your pork chops with a mustard rub seasoning. Develop deep grill marks on the pork chops for smoky, complex flavor. Then, bring the tangy bite of the mustard into the entirety of the dish by creating a honey mustard vinaigrette for the accompanying carrot salad.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Mustard Pork Chops with Carrot Salad

25-Minute Grilled Pork Chops with Succotash

When you’re in need of a quick weeknight meal, look no further than this 25-minute recipe. Not only will your dinner be ready fast, but you'll be able to take full advantage of your grill, a summertime staple. Both the pork chops and the corn for the succotash are cooked there.

Get the Recipe: 25-Minute Grilled Pork Chops with Succotash

Filipino Grilled Pork Chops

The star of this Filipino Grilled Pork Chops recipe is the sauce. A spicy umami flavor bomb, the combination of apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, fish sauce, sugar, red pepper flakes and garlic dresses the chops while they’re cooking, and doubles as a dipping sauce. Boil up some white rice to serve alongside and you’ll be in Filipino pork chop Heaven.

Get the Recipe: Filipino Grilled Pork Chops

Grilled Pork Chops with Roasted Garlic Gremolata

The gremolata is great for the summer because it's light, vibrant and herbaceous, AKA everything you want in your summertime dinners! Bright parsley, acidic lemon zest and sweet roasted garlic: We can't think of anything better to pair with grilled pork chops!

Get the Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops with Roasted Garlic Gremolata

Grilled Korean-Style BBQ Pork Chops

This sweet-and-spicy pork chop dish pulls out all the stops with a homemade BBQ sauce, grilled red onions and simply treated baby bok choy. The flavors of soy sauce, chili sauce, toasted sesame oil, light brown sugar, rice vinegar, hoison sauce, fresh ginger and fresh garlic marry together to create a complex sauce riddled with sweet, sour, spicy and umami notes. Big stuff happening here.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Korean-Style BBQ Glazed Pork Chops with Red Onions and Baby Bok Choy

Grilled Pork Chops

Another classic preparation, this recipe treats the pork chops with the care and respect they deserve. Seasoned with olive oil, salt and pepper, these pork chops are tender and juicy, prepared simply to bring out the beauty of their classic flavor. We can sometimes get caught up in fancy sides and sauces and this recipe lets us step back and appreciate the ingredient for what it is: delicious!

Get the Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops

Apricot Habanero Grilled Pork Chops

When using particularly hot chilis or spicy peppers, balancing the heat with a bit of sweetness is usually a good idea. A great way to do that? Drawing that sweetness from fruit, whether in fresh, dried or preserved. This Apricot Habanero Pork Chop recipe embraces that mentality through the integration of habanero peppers and apricot preserves, as well as a bit of fresh orange zest.

Get the Recipe: Apricot Habanero Pork Chops

Grilled Pork Chops

Another classic, these simply Grilled Pork Chops are a homerun because they've got just the right amount of seasoning and are char-grilled to perfection. Pair them with exciting sides or keep things simple; whatever you decide you'll be happy with the results.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops

Grilled Pumpkin BBQ-Glazed Pork Chops

If pumpkin picking is your favorite fall activity, then you’re going to love these Grilled Pumpkin BBQ-Glazed Pork Chops. The natural sweetness of pumpkin is highlighted in the sauce, paired with molasses, apple cider vinegar and spices. This BBQ sauce is on the sweeter side, so be sure to pair the chops with brighter or more savory sides, like a garden or potato salad.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Pumpkin BBQ-Glazed Pork Chops

Peach-Mustard Pork Chops

The peach-mustard combo has been a popular one among chefs and home cooks alike for years now. The sweet juiciness of the peach, paired with the spicy bite of the mustard creates a slightly complex marriage of flavors that is beautifully displayed on any protein, like chicken, steak, tofu or, in this case, grilled pork chops.

Get the Recipe: Peach-Mustard Pork Chops

Glazed Double-Cut Pork Chops

Glazing your proteins is a really great way to integrate tons of flavor into the dish. Plus, it results in an incredibly moist cut of meat. Then, simply pair with your favorite veggie or grain and you've got a fantastic meal.

Get the Recipe: Glazed Double-Cut Pork Chops

Grilled Pork Chops with Spicy Zucchini-Pineapple Salsa

Nothing screams summer more than a fresh salsa, whether it is tomato based or zucchini-pineapple based like this version. Intrigued? Try it out for yourself! Combine pineapple, zucchini, fresh mint, a splash of chardonnay, chopped shallots, jalapenos and ginger for a spicy, vibrant sauce that's perfect alongside smoky grilled pork.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops with Spicy Zucchini-Pineapple Salsa

Next Up

Pork Chops, Tenderloin, Ribs and More Pork Dinner Recipes 34 Photos

How to Cut Your Own Pork Chops 3 Photos

Easy Pork Dinner Recipes 5 Photos

Perfect Pork Roast Recipes 19 Photos

Grilled Steak Recipes 13 Photos

5 Steps to Perfect Grilled Meat 6 Photos

12 Best Pork Dishes from Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives 13 Photos

Quick and Easy Pork Dinners 10 Photos

Try This at Home: How to Make Sausage 19 Photos

Where to Eat Pork Dishes Like an Iron Chef 5 Photos

We Recommend

Our 50 Best Ground Beef Recipes 50 Photos

Our 40 Favorite Pork Tenderloin Recipes 40 Photos

500 Operands are not of the same type: comparison is supported for Number types only.

Operands are not of the same type: comparison is supported for Number types only.

Cannot serve request to /content/food-com/en/recipes/photos/g/grilled-pork-chop-recipes.html on this server

ApacheSling/2.6 (jetty/9.4.15.v20190215, Java HotSpot(TM) 64-Bit Server VM 1.8.0_51, Linux 4.14.203-156.332.amzn2.x86_64 amd64)