Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes and Tips
Worried you won't have enough time to pull everything together on Thanksgiving Day? Get a head start with these freezer-friendly recipes and make-ahead tips.
One Month Ahead: Deep-Dish Apple Pie
Get the Recipe: Deep-Dish Apple Pie
One Week Ahead: Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Vegetable soups can be easily frozen if they don't have cream or eggs, making them an excellent do-ahead appetizer. The warm curry flavor in Ina's butternut squash soup will still be nicely preserved when you reheat just before serving. For an extra jump-start, cube the onions and squash ahead of time.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Soup and Curry Condiments
One Week Ahead: Perfect Cranberry Sauce
Cross cranberry sauce off your to-do list early by making it ahead and then freezing it. Our straightforward recipe is easy to pull together with a few simple ingredients, and the citrus will give your sauce a fresh zing, even after reheating on the stove.
Get the Recipe: Perfect Cranberry Sauce
One Week Ahead: Best Pie Crust Ever
Planning to make a pumpkin pie? Make your cust in advance with Aaron Sanchez's fail-safe recipe. It can be rolled out and frozen in advance — and will actually benefit from some freezing time. Chilling the dough will give it more flakiness and flavor, in addition to giving you more valuable kitchen time.
Get the Recipe: Countdown #1 Best Pie Crust Ever
Three Days Ahead: Brined Herb-Crusted Turkey With Apple Cider Gravy
Brining is a simple, hands-off way to infuse your turkey with flavor before it even hits the oven. Anne’s recipe maximizes flavor (but minimizes prep) by having the turkey sit in the no-cook apple cider brine for 2 to 3 days.
Get the Recipe: Brined Herb-Crusted Turkey with Apple Cider Gravy
Two Days Ahead: Roasted Butternut Squash Salad
Dicing your squash ahead of time will make assembling Ina's warm fall salad a snap.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Warm Cider Vinaigrette
Two Days Ahead: Roasted Potatoes, Carrots, Parsnips and Brussels Sprouts
With just some herbs and olive oil, this side from Giada highlights the taste and texture of root vegetables. Cut up your veggies two days ahead, and then let the oven do all the work right before serving.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Potatoes, Carrots, Parsnips and Brussels Sprouts
The Day Before: Sweet Potato Souffle
Finish most of your prep work early for this comforting side by boiling and mashing your sweet potatoes a day ahead. Let them come up to room temperature before using, and then you're just about ready to start baking.
Get the Recipe: Old School Sweet Potato Souffle
The Day Before: The Pioneer Woman's Pecan Pie
Letting the pie sit overnight makes Ree's version of this classic a natural do-ahead dessert. Cool the pie on the countertop before refrigerating, and then let the pie come to room temperature the next day before serving.
Get the Recipe: Pecan Pie