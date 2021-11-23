Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes and Tips

One Month Ahead: Deep-Dish Apple Pie

Have Ina’s showstopping pie at the ready by freezing it ahead of time. After assembling, put the entire pie — greased tin and all — into a loose-fitting plastic bag and seal tightly. Transfer it to the refrigerator the night before baking to thaw, and the next day you’ll have a fresh, juicy apple pie on your table in about an hour.

