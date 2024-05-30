For Jaques Pepin and His Family, Menus Are the Most Sacred Memories

You may know Jacques Pepin as the distinguished French chef, and likely learned how to prepare a delicious chicken, souffle or tart from one of his cookbooks or television shows. Pepin is a steward of culinary education and pleasures of cooking — one of his pastimes is creating illustrated menus for the many dishes and events he's hosted over the years. Numbering in the thousands, Jacques Pepin’s mouthwatering and colorfully illustrated menus have quite the history. As he recalls in Menus: A Book for Your Meals and Memories, his concept for illustrated menus was born in early 1960, when Pépin became friends with Craig Claiborne, the legendary food editor at The New York Times.