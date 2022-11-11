5 Baking Subscription Boxes Everyone With A Sweet Tooth Needs

If you’ve been wanting to get into baking but don’t know where to start, this is the way to go. All of the ingredients arrive at your door in pre-measured packages, so there’s no waste. You’ll even get fun ingredients (like lavender extract!) that you might not otherwise purchase on your own. Each box comes with a fun little item like a spatula or a piping tip, so you’ll be more prepared as you continue to bake in years to come. You’ll also definitely impress your friends with recipes like raspberry and orange macarons and even mini pies! It’s a great way to get your kids involved in the kitchen or to pick up some fun new recipes on your own.