Creamy Mashed Potatoes
5 Baking Subscription Boxes Everyone With A Sweet Tooth Needs

You'll be an expert baker in no time!

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
November 11, 2022
By: Brittany Loggins

Shopping
Midsection of woman icing cupcakes at kitchen counter

Whether you’ve been wanting to get more active in the kitchen or if you’ve just been looking for a fun new family activity, baking is a great place to start. That said, recipes become significantly less fun when you have to purchase full-sized portions of specialty ingredients that you’re not even positive you’ll like. That’s why baking boxes are such a fun idea. Many of them are very affordable and feature recipes that your family and friends will love. Get ready to be known amongst your loved ones as the baker-in-chief.

Bake Eat Love

Prices Vary
Bake Eat Love

If you’ve been wanting to get into baking but don’t know where to start, this is the way to go. All of the ingredients arrive at your door in pre-measured packages, so there’s no waste. You’ll even get fun ingredients (like lavender extract!) that you might not otherwise purchase on your own. Each box comes with a fun little item like a spatula or a piping tip, so you’ll be more prepared as you continue to bake in years to come. You’ll also definitely impress your friends with recipes like raspberry and orange macarons and even mini pies! It’s a great way to get your kids involved in the kitchen or to pick up some fun new recipes on your own.

Buy It

Red Velvet

$49 for two boxes a month
Red Velvet

In addition to recipes and pre-portioned ingredients, you’ll walk away with baking tips that you'll take with you to future baking projects. This box offers seasonal recipes such as french macarons with raspberry preserves and butterscotch pudding with chocolate pearls. You can skip a shipment at any time, and you can order any baking kit to get started!

Buy It

Breadista

$138 for 3 months
Breadista

You can never go wrong by keeping a great bread recipe in your back pocket. Through Breadista, you can order the boxes as a subscription service or choose one recipe and have it shipped to your door. Not only does each box include quality ingredients, you’ll also get some snack add-ons as well as a kitchen tool. Finally, each purchase of a box sends one meal to Feeding America.

Buy It

Mix Box by Homemade Bakers

$24.95
Cratejoy

This box offers videos and tutorials for each recipe, all of which come with fresh ingredients. These recipes are also dinner-party-ready, as each one serves between 12 and 32 people. The recipes correspond with the seasons, with June’s featuring pineapple upside-down cake and July’s featuring red, white and blueberry muffins. You can see each month’s recipe before it’s sent, so if you’re not feeling it you can opt to sub-in their super popular cinnamon bun recipe.

Buy It

Baketivity 6-Month Subscription Box

$185
Baketivity

For a fun activity the whole family can enjoy, this box includes a surprise baking project each month. This box includes recipes and pre-measured ingredients, so you don't have to worry about the details and get to enjoy all the fun of baking something new each month.

Buy It

