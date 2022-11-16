Panera’s New Bakery Milkshakes Are a Must for Anyone With a Sweet Tooth
Your weekday lunch just got a whole lot more interesting.
Sometimes, we crave a sweet ending to our soup or salad but have a hard time deciding which way to go. Do we want baked goods or something icy and cold, like a milkshake? Perhaps the ideal choice would be something that combines both these treats into one perfect, refreshing option.
That option is finally here. Panera’s new aptly named Bakery Shakes are milkshakes that are inspired by some of the chain’s more popular bakery items and come in three enticing varieties.
The Kitchen Sink: This shake, which is inspired by Panera’s Kitchen Sink Cookie, is made with cookie pieces, blended with caramel syrup, a sprinkle of sea salt, vanilla cream and ice. The shake is then topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel.
Fudge Brownie Swirl: Sometimes, there’s nothing quite like chocolate. This shake is inspired by Panera’s signature brownie and made with brownie chunks, blended with vanilla cream and ice. The milkshake is then topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl: This shake is inspired by classic strawberry cheesecake and made with strawberry puree and cream cheese, blended with vanilla cream and ice. It is then topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.
The Bakery Shakes will be available in select markets starting on November 16 but will potentially roll out nationwide in 2023.
Looks like all our dessert desires are about to come true — and in one milkshake!
