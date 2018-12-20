Nutritionists' Tips for Avoiding a Hangover
Photo By: JGI/Jamie Grill ©This content is subject to copyright.
Photo By: Jamie Grill ©This content is subject to copyright.
Photo By: ti-ja ©ti-ja
Photo By: Henn Photography ©This content is subject to copyright.
Photo By: Tetra Images ©This content is subject to copyright.
Photo By: AngiePhotos ©AngiePhotos
Photo By: bhofack2 ©bhofack2
Photo By: LauriPatterson ©Lauri Patterson
Photo By: rez-art ©rez-art
Photo By: Tom Merton ©This content is subject to copyright.
Photo By: Nathan Blaney ©nathan blaney
How to Prep for a Big Night Out
If you've ever drank a smidge too much, you know all about that awful feeling that follows the next day. Headache, fatigue and nausea top the list of uncomfortable symptoms — but don't forget about the tummy ache, dehydration and worse. We asked 10 nutritionists from around the country to give their best advice on avoiding a nasty hangover. The next time you decide to have a drink or two (or more), keep these tips in mind.
Photo: Jamie Grill/Getty
Drink and Eat
Photo: Jamie Grill/Getty
Practice the "Sip-Sip" Technique
Photo: ti-ja/iStock
Choose Quality Over Quantity
Photo: Henn Photography/Getty
Drink Mindfully
Photo: Tetra Images/Getty
Keep It Transparent
Photo: Ezhukov/Getty
Drink Chocolate Milk
Photo: bhofack2/Getty
Carb Up the Next Day
Photo: Lauri Patterson/Getty
Drink Soup
Photo: rez-art/Getty
Plan for Cardio
Photo: Tom Merton/Getty
Drink Responsibly
Photo: Nathan Blaney/Getty