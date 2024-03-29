5 Creatine Myths You Should Stop Believing

“Fortunately, creatine is one of the most studied supplements we have, and there’s extensive research behind supplementation and side effects” Dr. Busko says. When taken at normal doses — which is typically between five and 10 grams per day — it hasn’t been shown to do any destruction or damage to kidney or liver function. When someone takes large doses of creatine, the body doesn’t have a use for it, so the kidneys might break it down into creatinine in order to get rid of it. “So if you get bloodwork, you might see an elevation in creatinine, but that’s not dangerous, it just shows that someone is taking an excessive amount of creatine.” The confusion comes from the fact that elevated creatinine levels can also be a sign of other health problems, like a kidney infection or chronic kidney disease.