17 Comforting Carbonaras You Don’t Want to Miss

When it comes to comfort food, there’s nothing better than carbonara. It calls for just a handful of basics — but cooks up creamy and rich, with bits of cured pork so savory our mouths are watering from the mere thought of it. We love traditional takes on this classic Roman dish just as much as fun twists — which is why this roundup covers everything from black pepper-laced pasta dishes to egg-topped baked potatoes. We highly recommend cooking your way through all of these recipes to find your favorite but, if you’re in search of the quintessential dish, start with this one. We like to splurge every once in a while and add a knob of butter to the cheesy egg sauce just to round it out. We've left that option up to you, however. Either way, we can't think of anything we’d rather eat.