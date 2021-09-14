Recipes
CREAMY MASHED POTATOES Ree Drummond The Pioneer Woman/Home On The Range Food Network Yukon Gold or Russet Potatoes,Butter, Cream Cheese, HalfandHalf, Cream, Salt, Pepper, Milk
Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Trending
17 Comforting Carbonaras You Don't Want to Miss

Proof that sometimes the simplest recipes are the best.

November 02, 2022
By: Kristie Collado

Creamy, Dreamy Perfection

When it comes to comfort food, there’s nothing better than carbonara. It calls for just a handful of basics — but cooks up creamy and rich, with bits of cured pork so savory our mouths are watering from the mere thought of it. We love traditional takes on this classic Roman dish just as much as fun twists — which is why this roundup covers everything from black pepper-laced pasta dishes to egg-topped baked potatoes. We highly recommend cooking your way through all of these recipes to find your favorite but, if you’re in search of the quintessential dish, start with this one. We like to splurge every once in a while and add a knob of butter to the cheesy egg sauce just to round it out. We've left that option up to you, however. Either way, we can't think of anything we’d rather eat.

Get the Recipe: The Best Carbonara

Everything Bagel Carbonara

When classic Jewish deli flavors crash into a beloved Italian pasta dish, you'll be asking for more.

Get the Recipe: Everything Bagel Carbonara

Carbonara Stuffed Potatoes with Crispy Pancetta

Looking for a spin on the classic spaghetti carbonara? Why not cross it with a twice-baked potato for a plateful of crispy, cheesy, eggy comfort?

Get the Recipe: Carbonara Stuffed Potatoes with Crispy Pancetta

Spaghetti Squash Carbonara

No waiting for water to boil here: Spaghetti squash proves (once again) that it can stand in for pasta. It's perfect in this pancetta-and-egg enriched cream sauce. Microwaving the squash is a clever trick that cuts down on time.

Get the Recipe: Spaghetti Squash Carbonara

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

With so many great carbonara options, where do you start? You can’t go wrong with this recipe. It boasts hundreds of 5-star reviews and fans say it’s the one they keep coming back to.

Get the Recipe: Spaghetti alla Carbonara

Meatless Carbonara

In this meatless take on a classic Roman pasta, extra egg yolks and olive oil help compensate for the lack of rich pork fat while lightly fried sundried tomatoes, garlic, miso and liquid smoke each add a savory layer of umami to the sauce. It may not taste exactly like the original, but is satisfying in its own rite.

Get the Recipe: Meatless Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara Pie

Thought this ultra-rich-and-creamy dish couldn’t get any better? Wait until you give it a try, baked into a sliceable spaghetti pie. It’s the best of both worlds: decadent sauce and crispy, browned bits of pasta.

Get the Recipe: Spaghetti Carbonara Pie

Penne a la Carbonara

Give penne the carbonara treatment with simple staples right from your refrigerator and pantry. Best of all, this comforting dish is on the table in just 35 minutes flat!

Get the Recipe: Penne a la Carbonara

Carbonara Frittata

Anne says, "This is a riff on one of my favorite pasta dishes--spaghetti carbonara--which is basically just bacon and eggs with pasta. In this version, I play with the ratio of pasta to eggs. In the traditional dish, the balance is heavier on the pasta and lighter on the eggs. I flip this around and go to the other extreme: more eggs and only a little pasta. Toss the whole shootin' match in a nonstick pan, slide the pan into the oven, and voila! Carbonara is definitely what's for breakfast!"

Get the Recipe: Carbonara Frittata

Bucatini alla Carbonara

Michael proves that you don’t need much to make a satisfying pasta dish. His secret ingredient? Guanciale. Its savory flavor is key since it adds richness and depth — without the smokiness of some other substitutes, like bacon.

Get the Recipe: Bucatini alla Carbonara

Carbonara Beans

Create the pantry side dish of your dreams with a few humble ingredients — eggs, bacon, Parmesan and beans! It’s everything you love about traditional carbonara, but with protein-packed cannellini in place of the pasta.

Get the Recipe: Carbonara Beans

Over-Stuffed Carbonara Baked Potatoes

Fill russets with bacon-Parmesan mashed potatoes and bake an egg right on top. You won't regret it!

Get the Recipe: Over-Stuffed Carbonara Baked Potatoes

Pasta Carbonara with Peas

The trick to this classic pasta dish is to gradually mix the pasta water with the egg so you don't scramble it. Be sure to assemble all of the ingredients before you start cooking the sauce, because this recipe whips up fast!

Get the Recipe: Pasta Carbonara with Peas

Asparagus Fettuccine Carbonara

Shaved asparagus lends a bright dimension to this fast and easy weeknight classic. The thin green ribbons meld effortlessly with the fettuccine and add a pop of color.

Get the Recipe: Asparagus Fettuccine Carbonara

Carbonara Fried Rice

The rich flavor of a carbonara combined with the crispy, crunchy texture of fried rice. Need we say more?

Get the Recipe: Carbonara Fried Rice

Carbonara with Crab

Big lumps of crab are the secret to this twist on pasta carbonara. Crab, celery, lemon and sherry create a bright flavor that mixes with rich, creamy yolks, fatty pancetta and sharp cheese.

Get the Recipe: Carbonara with Crab

Macaroni and Cheese Carbonara

The best parts of the traditional Italian dish Spaghetti Carbonara are found in this baked mac and cheese: richness from the bacon, creaminess from grated cheese and spice from the black pepper.

Get the Recipe: Macaroni and Cheese Carbonara

