17 Comforting Carbonaras You Don’t Want to Miss
Proof that sometimes the simplest recipes are the best.
Creamy, Dreamy Perfection
When it comes to comfort food, there’s nothing better than carbonara. It calls for just a handful of basics — but cooks up creamy and rich, with bits of cured pork so savory our mouths are watering from the mere thought of it. We love traditional takes on this classic Roman dish just as much as fun twists — which is why this roundup covers everything from black pepper-laced pasta dishes to egg-topped baked potatoes. We highly recommend cooking your way through all of these recipes to find your favorite but, if you’re in search of the quintessential dish, start with this one. We like to splurge every once in a while and add a knob of butter to the cheesy egg sauce just to round it out. We've left that option up to you, however. Either way, we can't think of anything we’d rather eat.
Everything Bagel Carbonara
When classic Jewish deli flavors crash into a beloved Italian pasta dish, you'll be asking for more.
Carbonara Stuffed Potatoes with Crispy Pancetta
Looking for a spin on the classic spaghetti carbonara? Why not cross it with a twice-baked potato for a plateful of crispy, cheesy, eggy comfort?
Spaghetti Squash Carbonara
No waiting for water to boil here: Spaghetti squash proves (once again) that it can stand in for pasta. It's perfect in this pancetta-and-egg enriched cream sauce. Microwaving the squash is a clever trick that cuts down on time.
Spaghetti alla Carbonara
With so many great carbonara options, where do you start? You can’t go wrong with this recipe. It boasts hundreds of 5-star reviews and fans say it’s the one they keep coming back to.
Meatless Carbonara
In this meatless take on a classic Roman pasta, extra egg yolks and olive oil help compensate for the lack of rich pork fat while lightly fried sundried tomatoes, garlic, miso and liquid smoke each add a savory layer of umami to the sauce. It may not taste exactly like the original, but is satisfying in its own rite.
Spaghetti Carbonara Pie
Thought this ultra-rich-and-creamy dish couldn’t get any better? Wait until you give it a try, baked into a sliceable spaghetti pie. It’s the best of both worlds: decadent sauce and crispy, browned bits of pasta.
Penne a la Carbonara
Give penne the carbonara treatment with simple staples right from your refrigerator and pantry. Best of all, this comforting dish is on the table in just 35 minutes flat!
Carbonara Frittata
Anne says, "This is a riff on one of my favorite pasta dishes--spaghetti carbonara--which is basically just bacon and eggs with pasta. In this version, I play with the ratio of pasta to eggs. In the traditional dish, the balance is heavier on the pasta and lighter on the eggs. I flip this around and go to the other extreme: more eggs and only a little pasta. Toss the whole shootin' match in a nonstick pan, slide the pan into the oven, and voila! Carbonara is definitely what's for breakfast!"
Bucatini alla Carbonara
Michael proves that you don’t need much to make a satisfying pasta dish. His secret ingredient? Guanciale. Its savory flavor is key since it adds richness and depth — without the smokiness of some other substitutes, like bacon.
Carbonara Beans
Create the pantry side dish of your dreams with a few humble ingredients — eggs, bacon, Parmesan and beans! It’s everything you love about traditional carbonara, but with protein-packed cannellini in place of the pasta.
Over-Stuffed Carbonara Baked Potatoes
Fill russets with bacon-Parmesan mashed potatoes and bake an egg right on top. You won't regret it!
Pasta Carbonara with Peas
The trick to this classic pasta dish is to gradually mix the pasta water with the egg so you don't scramble it. Be sure to assemble all of the ingredients before you start cooking the sauce, because this recipe whips up fast!
Asparagus Fettuccine Carbonara
Shaved asparagus lends a bright dimension to this fast and easy weeknight classic. The thin green ribbons meld effortlessly with the fettuccine and add a pop of color.
Carbonara Fried Rice
The rich flavor of a carbonara combined with the crispy, crunchy texture of fried rice. Need we say more?
Carbonara with Crab
Big lumps of crab are the secret to this twist on pasta carbonara. Crab, celery, lemon and sherry create a bright flavor that mixes with rich, creamy yolks, fatty pancetta and sharp cheese.
Macaroni and Cheese Carbonara
The best parts of the traditional Italian dish Spaghetti Carbonara are found in this baked mac and cheese: richness from the bacon, creaminess from grated cheese and spice from the black pepper.
