15 Ways to Enjoy a Piña Colada
Few flavor combinations are as beloved as pineapple, coconut and rum. And if you ask us, this tantalizing trio makes the perfect starting point for more than just cold, slushy cocktails. (Not that we don’t love those!) With these recipes you can bake coconut, pineapple and rum into cakes and cupcakes, infuse them into fresh fruit and even layer them into pies and cheesecakes.
Piña Colada
If you're looking for a simple, go-to recipe for the classic drink then this recipe is for you. It combines pineapple coconut cream and two types of rum for a slushy beverage you'll want to make every time you get the blender out.
Get the Recipe: Pina Colada
Boozy Piña Colada Bundt Cake
Pineapple upside-down cake meets Pina Colada: Say hello to your new favorite drunken cake. It's the best of both worlds in one dessert.
Get the Recipe: Boozy Piña Colada Bundt Cake
Sparkling Piña Colada Punch
This light and bubbly take on the pina colada is simple, made with just pineapple juice, coconut seltzer and an optional (but reccomended!) dash of rum.
Get the Recipe: Sparkling Piña Colada Punch
Piña Colada Pie
Kardea packs plenty of pineapple and coconut flavor into her irresistible layered pie. From the coconutty crust and a layer of fresh pineapple to the creamy coconut layers she tops it all off with, you'll get pina colada in every bite of this sweet treat.
Get the Recipe: Pina Colada Pie
Piña Colada Cupcakes
These cupcakes are filled with a pineapple curd that's made with an optional tablespoon of rum. The combination of pineapple and rum really drives home the flavor of pina coladas!
Get the Recipe: Piña Colada Cupcakes
Piña Colada Granita
Turn your favorite summertime cocktail into a scoopable, icy treat. We add just a touch of salt to the mix here but don't worry, your granita won't taste salty — the salt helps bring out the flavors of pineapple and coconut.
Get the Recipe: Pina Colada Granita
Pineapple Flower Piña Coladas
These pineapple flowers will impress everyone — and they couldn't be easier. A whole pineapple will yield more flowers than you'll need for these cocktails, so use them as cake toppers or snacks.
Get the Recipe: Pineapple Flower Pina Coladas
Piña Colada Poptails
You only need 4 ingredients to make these cocktail-inspired treats. Rum-soaked pineapple gets a drizzle of coconut cream and a sprinkle of shaved coconut for a perfect reimagining of the pina colada — in just 30 minutes.
Get the Recipe: Pina Colada Poptails
Piña Colada Cheesecake Bars
The combination of canned and dried pineapple in the topping not only doubles down on flavor, it provides extra texture to contrast with the soft and creamy cheesecake filling.
Get the Recipe: Piña Colada Cheesecake Bars
Piña Colada Slushie
Pina colada meets tropical smoothie in this fresh and fruity drink. We add a generous glug of white rum to guarantee that the classic flavors still shine through.
Get the Recipe: Pina Colada Slushie
Piña Colada Poke Cake
Baking an elevated cake doesn’t have to be difficult and this recipe proves it. Take boxed cake mix and dot it with maraschino cherries. Bathe it in a rum, cream of coconut and crushed pineapple. Dress it with a fresh coconut whipped cream, a sprinkle of toasted coconut and a final garnishing of maraschino cherries and voila! a boxed cake you’re proud to call your own.
Get the Recipe: Pina Colada Poke Cake
Piña Colada “Nice” Cream
Don't let the lack of dairy in this nice cream fool you — the creamy canned coconut cream gives this sweet frozen (and vegan!) treat its creamy taste and texture.
Get the Recipe: Piña Colada “Nice” Cream
Ginger Lemongrass Piña Colada
If you're ready for a refreshing twist on the classic pina colada, try ginger and lemongrass. We steep the two in a homemade simple syrup that's easy to add to cocktails — and more.
Get the Recipe: Ginger Lemongrass Pina Colada
Piña Colada Shots
The classic drink just gotten a gelatin make-over. These little pineapple-shaped (and flavored!) shots are made with coconut milk and a generous amount of rum for the full effect.
Get the Recipe: Pina Colada Shots
Piña Colada Tres Leches Cakes
Throwing a summer party and looking to impress your guests? Look no further than these moist, coconut-infused cake, topped with a soft pineapple whip and toasted coconut flakes.
Get the Recipe: Pina Colada Tres Leches Cakes