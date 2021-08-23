Recipes
15 Ways to Enjoy a Piña Colada

Few flavor combinations are as beloved as pineapple, coconut and rum. And if you ask us, this tantalizing trio makes the perfect starting point for more than just cold, slushy cocktails. (Not that we don’t love those!) With these recipes you can bake coconut, pineapple and rum into cakes and cupcakes, infuse them into fresh fruit and even layer them into pies and cheesecakes.

July 22, 2021
By: Kristie Collado

Piña Colada

If you're looking for a simple, go-to recipe for the classic drink then this recipe is for you. It combines pineapple coconut cream and two types of rum for a slushy beverage you'll want to make every time you get the blender out.

Get the Recipe: Pina Colada

Boozy Piña Colada Bundt Cake

Pineapple upside-down cake meets Pina Colada: Say hello to your new favorite drunken cake. It's the best of both worlds in one dessert.

Get the Recipe: Boozy Piña Colada Bundt Cake

Sparkling Piña Colada Punch

This light and bubbly take on the pina colada is simple, made with just pineapple juice, coconut seltzer and an optional (but reccomended!) dash of rum.

Get the Recipe: Sparkling Piña Colada Punch

Piña Colada Pie

Kardea packs plenty of pineapple and coconut flavor into her irresistible layered pie. From the coconutty crust and a layer of fresh pineapple to the creamy coconut layers she tops it all off with, you'll get pina colada in every bite of this sweet treat.

Get the Recipe: Pina Colada Pie

Piña Colada Cupcakes

These cupcakes are filled with a pineapple curd that's made with an optional tablespoon of rum. The combination of pineapple and rum really drives home the flavor of pina coladas!

Get the Recipe: Piña Colada Cupcakes

Piña Colada Granita

Turn your favorite summertime cocktail into a scoopable, icy treat. We add just a touch of salt to the mix here but don't worry, your granita won't taste salty — the salt helps bring out the flavors of pineapple and coconut.

Get the Recipe: Pina Colada Granita

Pineapple Flower Piña Coladas

These pineapple flowers will impress everyone — and they couldn't be easier. A whole pineapple will yield more flowers than you'll need for these cocktails, so use them as cake toppers or snacks.

Get the Recipe: Pineapple Flower Pina Coladas

Piña Colada Poptails

You only need 4 ingredients to make these cocktail-inspired treats. Rum-soaked pineapple gets a drizzle of coconut cream and a sprinkle of shaved coconut for a perfect reimagining of the pina colada — in just 30 minutes.

Get the Recipe: Pina Colada Poptails

Piña Colada Cheesecake Bars

The combination of canned and dried pineapple in the topping not only doubles down on flavor, it provides extra texture to contrast with the soft and creamy cheesecake filling.

Get the Recipe: Piña Colada Cheesecake Bars

Piña Colada Slushie

Pina colada meets tropical smoothie in this fresh and fruity drink. We add a generous glug of white rum to guarantee that the classic flavors still shine through.

Get the Recipe: Pina Colada Slushie

Piña Colada Poke Cake

Baking an elevated cake doesn’t have to be difficult and this recipe proves it. Take boxed cake mix and dot it with maraschino cherries. Bathe it in a rum, cream of coconut and crushed pineapple. Dress it with a fresh coconut whipped cream, a sprinkle of toasted coconut and a final garnishing of maraschino cherries and voila! a boxed cake you’re proud to call your own.

Get the Recipe: Pina Colada Poke Cake

Piña Colada “Nice” Cream

Don't let the lack of dairy in this nice cream fool you — the creamy canned coconut cream gives this sweet frozen (and vegan!) treat its creamy taste and texture.

Get the Recipe: Piña Colada “Nice” Cream

Ginger Lemongrass Piña Colada

If you're ready for a refreshing twist on the classic pina colada, try ginger and lemongrass. We steep the two in a homemade simple syrup that's easy to add to cocktails — and more.

Get the Recipe: Ginger Lemongrass Pina Colada

Piña Colada Shots

The classic drink just gotten a gelatin make-over. These little pineapple-shaped (and flavored!) shots are made with coconut milk and a generous amount of rum for the full effect.

Get the Recipe: Pina Colada Shots

Piña Colada Tres Leches Cakes

Throwing a summer party and looking to impress your guests? Look no further than these moist, coconut-infused cake, topped with a soft pineapple whip and toasted coconut flakes.

Get the Recipe: Pina Colada Tres Leches Cakes

