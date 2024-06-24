The One Secret to the Best Roasted Veggies Ever

During covid lockdown times, some people perfected sourdough. My husband and I (well, really my husband) perfected the art of crispy roasted veggies. They delicately shatter in your mouth the way deep-fried veggies do. People will come over and feast on, say, a succulent five-hour-braised pork shoulder and roasted veggies, and then rave about the veggies and want the recipe. There isn’t one. When we make them for ourselves, we stand over the stove snacking on them like they’re potato chips.