Why You Should Keep White Lambrusco In Your Fridge All Summer Long

Today, Emilia Romagna is experiencing a renaissance charged by young, thoughtful winemakers more concerned with quality than quantity. Their Lambrusco is crisp, refreshing and wildly food-friendly, pairing especially well with dishes that are salty and bold like lasagna or charcuterie. As this region is experiencing a quality revolution, you can find fantastic wines for even better prices. Luigi Barcello of Winebow Imports describes Lambrusco as an “underdog in the wine world,” one that wine-lovers have yet to fully discover.