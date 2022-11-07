Where Can You Pick Up a Classic Thanksgiving Meal?

Cracker Barrel: Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is Cracker Barrel’s busiest day of the year. This time around, the fan favorite is cooking up a host of to-go holiday specials, including Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feasts for eight to ten people and Heat n’ Serve Family Dinners for four to six people with oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole topped with pecans, your choice of country sides and sweet yeast rolls. Guests who pre-order and pick up their meal on November 21 or 22 before Thanksgiving will receive a bonus gift card – $5 with an order of a Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner or $10 with an order of a Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast. Don’t forget room for dessert. Cracker Barrel will also be cooking up pumpkin, apple streusel, pecan, chocolate and cinnamon roll pie.