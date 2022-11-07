Where Can You Pick Up a Classic Thanksgiving Meal?
Just can’t do a fully homecooked meal this year? Celebrate with these takeout options instead.
It’s been a year. (Or three). We get it. Whether your Thanksgiving celebration will be smaller than usual, you don’t feel like cooking for a crowd, or you’re just not into the idea of your home smelling like onion and gravy for the long weekend, many people have their reasons for ditching the kitchen on Turkey Day. But that doesn’t mean you can’t eat well — or even traditionally.
Some of the country’s top chain restaurants and grocery stores will be serving up Thanksgiving feasts to-go, including the classics like oven-roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie. Here’s where to get your turkey fix.
Cracker Barrel: Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is Cracker Barrel’s busiest day of the year. This time around, the fan favorite is cooking up a host of to-go holiday specials, including Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feasts for eight to ten people and Heat n’ Serve Family Dinners for four to six people with oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole topped with pecans, your choice of country sides and sweet yeast rolls. Guests who pre-order and pick up their meal on November 21 or 22 before Thanksgiving will receive a bonus gift card – $5 with an order of a Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner or $10 with an order of a Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast. Don’t forget room for dessert. Cracker Barrel will also be cooking up pumpkin, apple streusel, pecan, chocolate and cinnamon roll pie.
Maggiano’s Little Italy: To celebrate Thanksgiving with an Italian twist, head to Maggiano’s and opt for a Thanksgiving Carryout Bundle, which includes classics such as roasted turkey, sage and sausage stuffing, glazed smoked ham and whipped sweet potatoes, as well as spaghetti and meatballs and ravioli. Each bundle feeds four to five people, and can be picked up cold on November 22 or 23 or hot on Turkey Day itself.
Whole Foods: Need to feed the whole family? Whole Foods’ ready-to-heat Thanksgiving meals can feed up to 12 people and include everything you need down to appetizers like empanadas, butternut squash soup, shrimp platters and antipasti. Of course, you get the expected turkey, maple ham, creamed spinach and stuffing, too. Be sure to order at least 48 hours in advance.
Bob Evans: Bob Evans’ comforting, homestyle cooking will be available for carryout on Thanksgiving. If you’re feeding a crowd, make things simple with their Farmhouse Feast, a ready-to-heat meal for up to ten people that comes with hickory-smoked ham, slow-roasted turkey, corn bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni and cheese, cranberry relish, rolls and pumpkin pie.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Searching for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with none of the hassle? Ruth’s Chris Steak House will be offering Ruth’s Thanksgiving at Your Table, a take-home feast for four, that includes jazzed up versions of the essentials, like oven roasted turkey with sausage and herb stuffing and pumpkin cheesecake. If you’re a sides person (and who isn’t?) you can also order classics like potatoes au gratin and green beans with roasted garlic to complement your own turkey.
Boston Market: As self-described “holiday experts,” Boston Market will offer an array of festive options, including fully cooked Hot & Ready-to-Serve meals for up to 12 people, including a whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable stuffing, spinach artichoke dip with crackers, cranberry walnut relish, dinner rolls, one apple pie and one pumpkin pie. Orders can be picked up anytime the week of Thanksgiving. Of course, restaurants will also be open to help guests a la carte and any last minute additions. If you’re looking for a deal, buy a $50 gift card now and get a $15 bonus gift card. (It never hurts to have an extra pie or two!)
Buca di Beppo: If it’s big portions you’re after, you can’t do better than Buca di Beppo’s Thanksgiving Feast to Go for three to six people and Thanksgiving Catering for up to 20. Enjoy sliced turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie, and then up the ante with Italian classics like chicken parmigiana, baked ziti and meatballs.
Fogo de Chao: The Brazilian steakhouse will be offering fully cooked, ready to reheat Thanksgiving meals for six, including roasted turkey au jus, sauteed asparagus, sweet potato casserole and South American-inspired sides like Brazilian sausage and apple dressing and pao de queijo.
Albertsons: At Albertsons, you can take your pick from heat-and-serve smoked turkey, turkey breast, baked turkey and spiral cut ham holiday dinners. All come with gravy, rolls, cranberry relish, dressing and mashed potatoes. Dinners can be picked up on or after November 16.
Related Content: