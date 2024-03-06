Guy Fieri Recruits Noah Cappe and an Elite Bite Club to Find the Best Bite in Town on All-New Series

Guy has selected restaurants in each city for Noah and his Bite Club to check out. Once in town, they each choose two spots to visit to see if their dishes are worthy. From indulging in Banh Mi in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to savoring an authentic sushi experience in Davis, California, and enjoying oysters in Placerville, California, they are on the hunt for the most amazing local dish. This culinary journey leaves no stone unturned as they also sample tacos in Joplin, Missouri, relish a mouthwatering vegan meal in Paducah, Kentucky, and delight in gourmet pizza in Clarksville, Tennessee. But they can each only nominate one extraordinary dish for the final showdown, where an expert panel of judges evaluate the three nominated dishes and crown one as the Best Bite In Town.