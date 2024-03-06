Recipes
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie.
Beef Shepherd's Pie
Shamrock Cookies + Rainbow Dip
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Ghorayeba
The Best Scalloped Potatoes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Wildcard Kitchen
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Coffee Mate Makes the Trend Official With a New Creamer Specifically for Dirty Soda
I Tried Walgreens’ Viral Peelable Gummy Candy
If You Can See This, Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts Today Because of the Cellular Service Outage
Currently Obsessed With...
What Does K-Pop Taste Like? Banana, Apparently
What’s the Difference Between East Coast + West Coast Butter?
Shop
What's New
The Best Colorful Glassware to Brighten Up Your Sipping
15 Great Food Gifts for Purim
50 Women-Founded Food Businesses We Love to Shop From
6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online
Amazon Has a Secret Outlet with Amazing Kitchen Deals
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Living the Dream $10K Giveaway

Guy Fieri Recruits Noah Cappe and an Elite Bite Club to Find the Best Bite in Town on All-New Series

Tune in to the premiere on Friday, April 12 at 9|8c.

March 06, 2024
Noah Cappe with chef-owner John Fuoco tasting the Blakely Pizza at Francesca's Pizza in Port St. Lucie, FL, as seen on Food Network's Best Bite in Town; Pilot episode.

Noah Cappe with chef-owner John Fuoco tasting the Blakely Pizza at Francesca's Pizza in Port St. Lucie, FL, as seen on Food Network's Best Bite in Town; Pilot episode.

Photo by: Citizen Pictures

Citizen Pictures

While Executive Producer Guy Fieri’s schedule is packed visiting restaurants across the country on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, he is calling upon his pal Noah Cappe to help find the Best Bite In Town on the new Food Network series, premiering on Friday, April 12 @ 9|8c. In each episode, Noah assembles a Bite Club featuring two chefs, including Tiffani Faison, Shota Nakajima, Joe Sasto, Aarti Sequeira and Jet Tila. Together, they explore the local food scene in cities across the country, visiting six of the most popular spots in each one. After scouring the town and tasting a wide variety of cuisines, Noah and the Bite Club nominate three exceptional dishes to present to a panel of esteemed culinary judges to determine the Best Bite In Town.

“For years, I’ve been rollin’ out to towns big and small lookin’ for joints serving up amazing dishes. But no matter how many miles I put on the Camaro, I just can’t fit ‘em all into DDD. So, I’ve called in my buddy Noah Cappe and the Bite Club to help me out and they are hittin’ the road to find some killer small-town dishes on their own,” said Fieri. “But of course, I’ve gotta mix it up a bit, so we’re throwin’ in a dash of competition!"

“This series is a whole new ride with every episode culminating in a flavor-packed showdown highlighting the epic eats that these communities are serving up. It’s more than just finding the best bite in town; it’s about celebrating the heart and flavor of each community,” said Cappe.

Guy has selected restaurants in each city for Noah and his Bite Club to check out. Once in town, they each choose two spots to visit to see if their dishes are worthy. From indulging in Banh Mi in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to savoring an authentic sushi experience in Davis, California, and enjoying oysters in Placerville, California, they are on the hunt for the most amazing local dish. This culinary journey leaves no stone unturned as they also sample tacos in Joplin, Missouri, relish a mouthwatering vegan meal in Paducah, Kentucky, and delight in gourmet pizza in Clarksville, Tennessee. But they can each only nominate one extraordinary dish for the final showdown, where an expert panel of judges evaluate the three nominated dishes and crown one as the Best Bite In Town.

Fans can get a sneak peek at the all-new restaurants featured on Best Bite In Town by checking out Food Network's social pages before every episode and can follow along on social using #BestBiteInTown.

Next Up

Budget-Friendly Bites for New Year's Eve

Celebrate the new year with friends and family without breaking the bank.

The Best New Yeti Products That Aren't Just Coolers

Yeti's durable water bottles, mugs and insulated bags in all-new colors are here just in time for spring.

The Best New Frozen Treats in the Ice Cream Aisle

Summer’s most nostalgic treats just got a new twist.

The Best Lean Meats You'll Want to Grill All Summer Long

Learn how to choose the best lean meats for grilling and save money in the process.

The Best Way to Use All the Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

With more than plant-based ground "beef" on the market, here's how to use each of the plant-based meat alternatives in the grocery aisle.

The Best New Healthy Groceries of 2022, According to a Nutritionist

These are the products worth adding to your pantry now.

We Tried the New Version of the Best-Selling Always Pan

Our Place's Always Pan 2.0 addresses the pitfalls of the original and comes in many of the same popular colors.

We're Unwrapping Holiday Magic with All-New Series The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown

Hosted by Duff Goldman, this seasonal showdown starts Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8|7c.

We're Serving Up Our First-Ever After-Hours Culinary Poker Game in All-New Series Wildcard Kitchen

Don't miss the series premiere on Tuesday, March 12 at 9|8c.

This New Chocolate Claims to Make the Best Cookies — We Put It to the Test

There was a clear winner (and some great runners-up)!