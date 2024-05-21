Should You Try the Atlantic Diet?

It’s important to note that the Atlantic diet is an eating pattern from a certain part of the world. Therefore, the foods called for in the diet are often readily available to the people in that region, but that may not be the case for everyone who wants to follow it. While this diet doesn’t require a rigid structure, it does call for specific foods that may not be available where you live. If that’s the case, simply use it as a guide. You can certainly substitute foods that you can’t get a hold of, while still following the philosophy of the plan.