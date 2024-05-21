Should You Try the Atlantic Diet?
Here’s a breakdown of its basics, and what to consider.
The Atlantic diet is one of the latest health trends gaining attention. It shares similarities with the Mediterranean diet and has been linked to lower metabolic risk factors and environmental benefits. But what exactly is the Atlantic diet? Here’s a breakdown of the basics, and what to consider if you’re thinking of trying it.
What Is the Atlantic Diet?
The Atlantic diet is based on traditional eating patterns in northwest Spain and northern Portugal. It emphasizes fresh fish, seasonable vegetables and whole grains with moderate wine consumption. Although it’s similar to the Mediterranean diet, it allows for more red meat (beef and pork), dairy and potatoes. Just like the Mediterranean diet, the Atlantic diet emphasizes daily physical activity, mindful eating and enjoying home cooked food with others served family style.
According to a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, people who followed a traditional Atlantic Diet significantly reduced their risk of developing metabolic syndrome, which is group of risk factors including high blood pressure, obesity, cholesterol and blood sugar – which all increase the risk of developing heart disease and diabetes. Although the diet is said to be linked to environmental benefits, the study found no difference in the environmental impact in terms of carbon footprint emissions in those following the Atlantic diet verses the control group.
In addition, a 2019 study found a link between adhering to the Atlantic Diet, plus physical activity, and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, lower total cholesterol, lower triglycerides and lower rates of obesity.
Should You Try the Atlantic Diet?
It’s important to note that the Atlantic diet is an eating pattern from a certain part of the world. Therefore, the foods called for in the diet are often readily available to the people in that region, but that may not be the case for everyone who wants to follow it. While this diet doesn’t require a rigid structure, it does call for specific foods that may not be available where you live. If that’s the case, simply use it as a guide. You can certainly substitute foods that you can’t get a hold of, while still following the philosophy of the plan.
For example, I recommend opting for frozen or canned (in water or light syrup) produce if fresh versions aren’t accessible during certain times of the year. If fresh herbs aren’t available, swap in dried. If certain fish isn't available, or too expensive, opt for canned versions or fresh fish that’s on sale at your local market.
One nutritional note to bear in mind is that the Atlantic Diet allows for more red meat than the Mediterranean diet, but it doesn’t specify the fat content of those choices. In order to keep artery-clogging saturated fat under the recommended 10 percent of total calories, choose lean or extra-lean cuts of beef and pork.
Remember that food can help define our background and culture. So if, ultimately, this type of food is something that just isn’t for you, then that’s OK. The Atlantic style of eating can help provide some guidance for selecting healthier options, but it is not the only one.
Bottom Line: The Atlantic diet is a style of eating that is healthful but may or may not be in line with your eating patterns and cultural food choices. There are many healthful ways to eat — and this is just one of them.
*This article was written and/or reviewed by an independent registered dietitian nutritionist.
