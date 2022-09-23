9 Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Chicken

Why It’s Bad: When the pieces are so tight that they’re almost overlapping, they will be hard to maneuver around the pan and they won't cook evenly. Each piece needs extra space, or the chicken will steam in its own juices rather than brown. And if it’s crispy skin you’re looking for, overcrowding is also your enemy: You need even heat that’s just high enough to render the fat and caramelize the juices.



Next Time: Make sure to pat chicken very dry, especially if skin is involved. (Some cooks refrigerate skin-on chicken uncovered for several hours to air-dry it, which helps the skin get really crisp.) Use a skillet large enough so the pieces don’t touch. Add just enough oil to coat the pan and heat over medium until shimmering. Season the chicken on all sides with salt and pepper and let it cook undisturbed. The chicken will stick slightly at first, but leave it be — you'll soon see the golden magic start to happen. When the pieces are evenly browned on one side, flip and repeat.