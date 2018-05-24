Recipes
Recipe of the Day
A wooden bowl containing a pastry with frosting drizzles on top of them
Maple-Oatmeal Scones
Trending Recipes
Heavy Cream Fried Eggs
Heavy Cream Fried Eggs
Vegan Lentil Chili
Vegan Lentil Chili
Sorullitos de Maíz y Queso
Confetti Monkey Bread
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
14 Restaurants Designed to Feel Like Dinner Parties
Reddit Resurfaces Queen Elizabeth’s Pancake Recipe
Kellogg’s Takes After Instant Ramen, Releasing Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’
Currently Obsessed With...
These Cargo Pants Are Made From Chipotle Napkins
Nebraska Man Paddled Down the River in an 846-Pound Pumpkin
Shop
What's New
29 Useful Housewarming Gifts for All First-Time Homeowners
10 Best Meal Delivery Services for Every Household
12 Gadgets That Will Help You Use up Every Last Bit of Food
Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only!
10 Best Halloween Candy Bowls for Your Front Porch
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

8 Important Refrigerator Do's and Don'ts

To keep your fridge running like new (and your food fresh!), make sure you're treating it right.

By: Food Network Kitchen

Photo By: Yuri_Arcurs/iStock

Photo By: BanksPhotos/iStock

Photo By: AndreyPopov/iStock

Photo By: Phil Boorman/Getty Images

Photo By: amriphoto/iStock

Photo By: Sicha69/iStock

Photo By: AndreyPopov/iStock

Photo By: Glow Decor/Getty Images

Photo By: Russell Sadur/Getty Images

Fridge Smarts

The fridge is the true workhorse of the kitchen — and many of us neglect it. Improper use and lack of care can lead to messes, wasted energy and even foodborne illnesses. While each fridge is a little different, here are some universal do's and don'ts to keep your fridge (and the food inside it!) in tip-top shape.

Do Take Your Fridge's Temperature

Keep the fridge set at a chilly 40 degrees F or below to slow harmful bacteria growth and keep your dinner leftovers safe to eat. Set the freezer at a steady 0 degrees F — cold enough to keep your ice cream frozen, but not so cold that it drains energy.

Do Clean and Inspect the Door Seals Once a Month

If your fridge doors don’t seal properly, cold air can escape, which makes it harder for your fridge to keep its cool. A faulty seal on the freezer can lead to unwanted frosty buildup — think freezer burn on your ice cream and frozen burritos. Clean the seals with warm soapy water to stop any debris or food spills from from blocking the seal. If the seal is cracked or broken, it's time to buy a new seal.

Don't Store Highly Perishable Items in the Door

The door, which gets a good workout opening and closing, is the warmest place in the fridge — so you don't want to put items like milk and eggs there. Keep them on a shelf instead.

Do Separate Some Produce in Different Bins

One bad apple really can spoil the whole bunch. Some fruits, like apples, bananas, avocados and melons, emit ethylene, a ripening gas that causes premature spoilage in neighboring produce. Keep offending fruit away from sensitive greens (which will wilt with exposure) in a separate bin set to low humidity. The open vent will let some of the gas escape and help items last longer.

Do Toss Leftovers in a Timely Fashion

Is last week's take-out OK to eat? How about yesterday's pasta? A general rule of thumb from the USDA: After the fourth day, throw it away.

Don't Use Harsh Chemical Cleaners

Remember, this is where you keep your food! Choose non-toxic green cleaners or mix a little water with some baking soda or white vinegar and scrub away. Once a season, roll up your sleeves, remove all of the food from your fridge and do a deep clean.

Don't Waste Space By Storing the Wrong Stuff

Hot sauce, nut butters, coffee beans and other items that are commonly kept in the fridge don't require refrigeration and do just fine — better even — in the pantry.

Do Clean the Condenser Coils Twice a Year

Out of sight, out of mind? Think again. Dusty coils can keep your fridge from running efficiently and cooling food properly. If the coils are on the back, pull the fridge from the wall; if the coils are on the bottom, simply snap off the kick plate. Just be sure to unplug the fridge first (so you don’t get shocked!). Use a coil brush (available at the hardware store) to knock off dust, then vacuum it up.

More from:

Help Around the Kitchen

Next Up

8 Mistakes That Could Really Damage Your Kitchen 9 Photos

8 Habits to Steal from a Rock-Star Meal Prepper 9 Photos

9 Smart Ways to Be More Eco-Friendly in the Kitchen  9 Photos

Should You Eat It? What to Do with All Your Kitchen Scraps 18 Photos

These Homemade Cleaners Are Easy to DIY — And Really Work 5 Photos

The Best Way to Clean a Wooden Cutting Board 6 Photos

Kitchen Hacks You Don't Need 9 Photos

10 Surprising Uses for Lemons 11 Photos

14 Missteps That Make Your Kitchen Look Cluttered 14 Photos

Things You're Not Washing Often Enough 9 Photos

We Recommend

8 Refrigerator Items You Probably Need to Toss 9 Photos

Related Pages