5-Ingredient (Or Fewer) Holiday Treat Recipes

With ambitious holiday party planning comes the potential to spend the entire time cooking in the kitchen while your guests wonder where you are. Let's skip all that. Instead, put together something festive, and enjoy your limited time together, with treats that only require a handful of ingredients. Each clocks in at just five or fewer and will fill everyone you love, including you, with holiday cheer.

November 11, 2022
By: Samantha Marcus

Related To:

Dessert

Photo By: Matt Armendariz

Photo By: Marshall Troy ©2012,Television Food Network, G.P.

Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©Copyright 2015

Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher

Photo By: Ryan Dausch

Photo By: Matt Armendariz

Photo By: Armando Rafael

Photo By: Renee Comet ©2016, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved

Photo By: Matt Armendariz

Miniature Yule Log Yodels

This easy version of a usually difficult Christmas classic is a sure-fire way to impress any holiday guest. Using store bought Swiss roll cakes ensures your holiday dessert prep will be a breeze.

Get the Recipe: Miniature Yule Log Yodels

White Chocolate Holiday Bark

Tempering chocolate is simple with this four-ingredient recipe. Add some dried cranberries and pistachios to your white chocolate, and you have the perfect holiday treat!

Get the Recipe: White Chocolate Holiday Bark

Meringue Snowmen

Easily made several days ahead, these meringues are an adorable way to make a snowman without having to bear the cold.

Get the Recipe: Meringue Snowmen

The Best Peanut Brittle

Not only does this peanut brittle work as a dessert, but it also makes a great homemade holiday gift. Pack the brittle in a tin and add a bow to have a crunchy and sweet treat to share.

Get the Recipe: The Best Peanut Brittle

White Chocolate Bark with Peppermint Stick

Chocolate bark is always easy but visually impressive. Add in peppermint sticks to make it festive, and you’ll have an adorable holiday goody. Include it in your tin of peanut brittle to put a smile on some lucky gift recipients.

Get the Recipe: White Chocolate Bark with Peppermint Stick

Doughnut Skewers

These mini sufganiyot will be a guaranteed hit at your next Hanukkah party. Outsource the deep-frying process with store-bought jelly doughnuts so you don’t have to deal with messy clean up.

Get the Recipe: Doughnut Skewers

Puff Pastry Snowflakes

These cute snowflakes are made from frozen puff pastry and just three additional ingredients. Add any decorations you like and serve at your holiday dinner or party.

Get the Recipe: Puff Pastry Snowflakes

Marshmallow Dreidels

We’re not positive these marshmallow dreidels can replace the ones usually played with, but these will definitely taste better. The sweetness of the marshmallows and chocolate with the saltiness of the pretzel is sure to appeal to everyone.

Get the Recipe: Marshmallow Dreidels

Twinkling Christmas Tree Lights Cake

Using a store-bought cake is the best Christmas dessert hack. This recipe breaks down how to decorate any cake with sparkle gel and sour candy to look like Christmas lights. Your creation is sure to shine!

Get the Recipe: Twinkling Christmas Tree Lights Cake

Marbled Fudge

This Hanukkah fudge recipe is so easy, and you only need four ingredients to make it. Using just a microwave and fridge, this sweet comes together in 25 minutes, plus time to chill.

Get the Recipe: Marbled Fudge

Sweet Potato Toast with Almond Butter, Banana and Toasted Coconut Chips

Using sweet potato instead of bread is a delightful swap in these almond butter, banana and coconut toasts. This recipe can act as a dessert or even an appetizer at your Kwanzaa dinner.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Toast with Almond Butter, Banana and Toasted Coconut Chips

Cinnamon Stars: Zimtsterne (Germany)

This classic German Christmas cookie will be the star (pun-intended) of your next holiday get together. They are naturally gluten-free and have a lemony, nutty flavor. You can even make the dough up to two weeks ahead and freeze it for easy, day-of baking

Get the Recipe: Cinnamon Stars: Zimtsterne (Germany)

Candy Cane Heart Pops

Get your family and friends involved in making this easy and fun sweet snack. Use candy canes, white chocolate and any holiday themed toppings to make these pops.

Get the Recipe: Candy Cane Heart Pops

Easy Chocolately Holiday Cookies

Your guest will never guess that you used premade chocolate chip cookie dough with these adorable cookie cups. Transform the store-bought item into something totally different and even more delicious.

Get the Recipe: Easy Chocolately Holiday Cookies

Brownie Cheesecake Balls

Customizable for any holiday, these brownie cheesecake balls come together with just four ingredients, including the decorations. While these have blue and white sprinkles for Hanukkah, they can easily be swapped for red, green and black for Kwanzaa or red and green for Christmas.

Get the Recipe: Brownie Cheesecake Balls

Mango-Orange-Vanilla Ice Cream Cake

This layered ice cream cake is perfect for Kwanzaa. Mango, orange and vanilla ice cream are stacked on a delicious crushed graham cracker crust. The recipe may look time consuming, but most of the time is spent with the cake in the freezer.

Get the Recipe: Mango-Orange-Vanilla Ice Cream Cake

No-Churn Peppermint-Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream

You don’t need an ice cream machine for this no-churn peppermint chocolate chunk ice cream recipe. With five ingredients (plus optional candy canes for serving) you will have homemade holiday ice cream in under four hours and with only 20 minutes of active preparation. Make the base before your guests arrive, pop it in the freezer and forget about it until it’s time for dessert.

Get the Recipe: No-Churn Peppermint-Chocolate Chunk Ice Cream

Classic Shortbread

This shortbread recipe is simple and delicious. It’s ideal for those who favor buttery and rich desserts.

Get the Recipe: Classic Shortbread

Edible Holiday Cookie Plate

No need for dessert plates when you make these edible cookie plates. Your guests will love stacking their plates high with delicious treats and then eating the plate itself!

Get the Recipe: Edible Holiday Cookie Plate

